Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivangi Khedkar misses rumored beau Sai Ketan Rao; writes 'Learnt how to be strong alone'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 kickstarted on June 21 with 16 contestants, and popular actor, Sai Ketan Rao, is one of the participants on the controversial reality show. Sai Ketan is a prominent name in the Television industry and has a massive fan following too.

His bond with Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali co-star Shivangi Khedkar has been in the limelight after his stint in the show. Ever since Sai Ketan Rao stepped inside Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, his rumored girlfriend never skipped a chance to extend her support for him.

Shivangi Khedkar misses Sai Ketan Rao:

Shivangi Khedkar recently dropped a cryptic post on her social media profile as she missed her rumored boyfriend Sai Ketan Rao. While Sai is locked in Bigg Boss's house, Shivangi expresses how she has been strong alone in his absence. She shared five pictures and the fifth photo in his Instagram post is with Sai Ketan.

Sharing this post, the Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali actress writes, "And in the end I learnt how to be strong alone. #Thoughtoftheday #ifyouknowyouknow."

Fans comment on Shivangi Khedkar's post:

As soon as Shivangi Khedkar shared this post with Sai Ketan Rao, their fans flooded their comment section and showered love on the two. One fan wrote, "Stay strong shivi ....few weeks more to go," another netizen said, "Favourite couple...yrr aap log shadi krlo," another user commented, "Absolutely loving this official #saishi era Can't keep calm."

Take a look at fan comments here-

About Sai Ketan and Shivangi's bond:

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar bonded while shooting for a popular show, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Sai and Shivangi gained massive popularity due to their compelling on-screen chemistry in the show. Their off-screen bond also started to gain Despite frequent rumors of their relationship, Sai and Shivangi have never confirmed dating.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Led by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is already the talk of the town as sixteen interesting celebrities and personalities hailing from different backgrounds have stepped inside Bigg Boss's house. Fresh episodes of the show air every day at 9 PM on Jio Cinema.

