Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shivani Kumari reveals she was once stabbed due to THIS reason; 'Pet mein chakku maar diya'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has started with a bang. Anil Kapoor looks impressive as a host, and the Jhakaas actor made a dashing entry on the show's stage. As he introduced the contestants of the current season to the viewers, the Mr. India actor welcomed Shivani Kumari as the third confirmed contestant. As the vlogger arrived on the stage, she got emotional about meeting Anil in person.

She also opened up about her challenging journey of vlogging. Shivani also revealed that she was once stabbed for making videos and uploading them on social media.

What actually happened with Shivani Kumari?

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Shivani Kumari showcases her life in her village in the videos she posts on social media. Her clips also feature the vlogger’s mother and sisters.

On the stage of Bigg Boss OTT 3, the young girl revealed that people of her village showed objection to the videos she used to create. They expressed disappointment in her and often taunted her, saying that if Shivani had a brother, he would help her come to her senses.

Further, Shivani mentioned that she was once stabbed in her stomach but still continued to shoot videos. The UP-based vlogger shared that her mom also went to the village's railway station and was not ready to come back as she did not want Shivani to pursue the vlogging journey.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by handsome Anil Kapoor, Chandrika Dixit, aka Vada Pav girl, became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Later, Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, and Sana Makbul entered the house.

Some of the other contestants are Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Sai Ketan Rao, and others.

