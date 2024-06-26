Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Starvation not in my contract'; Sana Makbul slams makers as contestants run out of ration

Fighting over food in Bigg Boss house is nothing new. Every season, viewers witness fights among contestants over cooking, running out of weekly ration, proper distribution of food, wastage, and whatnot. This time, the ongoing Bigg Boss OTT 3 saw contestant Sana Makbul getting furious as the ration ran out, and she went to slam the makers and threatened to take legal action.

Sana Makbul threatens to take legal action as food runs out inside house

The contestants exhausted the week’s food supply in just two days and expected Bigg Boss to send more supplies. On Monday night, they went to sleep on empty stomachs, and throughout the day, they survived only on boiled water and fruits.

On Tuesday morning, there was nothing inside the house to eat, and the contestants requested that Bigg Boss send some supplies. However, actress Sana Makbul lost her cool and threatened the makers with legal action. She said, “Starvation is not written in my contract, and if this is the case, we shall deal with things legally.” Vada Pav girl, aka Chandrika Dixit, also agreed with the actress.

Talking about the argument over food inside the house, on the very first day, Armaan Malik told his wife Payal that they should try to make limited food as he believed there wouldn’t be any more ration this week.

Then came the conflict over vegetarian and non-vegetarian meal choices. A few said non-vegetarians should not be allowed to eat items like poha and other veg dishes as it will lower their nutrition content. Ranvir Shorey didn’t agree with this, and Sai Ketan Rao fought with Sana Makbul over eating eggs.

In one of the latest episodes, Neeraj Goyat slammed Bigg Boss, saying that some people are getting their cigarette supply inside the house, but he is not even getting bread, bananas, and peanut butter. He mentioned he needed that regularly in his diet.

How Bigg Boss reacted to Sana's statement

Bigg Boss also reacted strongly to Sana's threat and reminded them how they wasted food on the first day of the house. He also questioned Payal, Kritika, and Chandrika’s expertise in running the kitchen.

In the end, Bigg Boss made the contestants do an activity and sent some ration inside the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 streams a new episode every night at 9 PM.

