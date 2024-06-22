Bigg Boss OTT 3 Twitter Reaction: Netizens review if Anil Kapoor fits as new host of show; call Jhakaas actor 'promising'

What an exciting grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 3 it was! Last night (June 21), the show kicked off with a bang, which almost had the fans touch the skies in excitement and delight. As their wait was finally over, they could not stop but kept reacting to the show's first episode. However, one of the major highlights was Anil Kapoor standing on the stage and making his debut as the new Bigg Boss OTT host.

The Mr. India actor looked young as he introduced the contestants to the audience, and his energy throughout the grand premiere was the same. Anil brought in his charm, thereby appearing pleasing and fresh at the same time.

Initially, there were several doubts about him stepping into Salman Khan's shoes, but now such speculations have been put to rest with the AK vs AK actor's Jhakaas attitude and brilliance. Let's check out what netizens have to say about Anil Kapoor hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Netizens' comments on Anil Kapoor serving host to Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor on challenges he might face while hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the new host of the show opened up about the challenges that might come his way after taking up responsibilities as Bigg Boss OTT 3's host. The Juggjug Jeeyo actor remarked, "I don't know. You just go for it, I mean, how can I predict what's going to come my way? I don't care. I care for that moment and then move on to the next thing."

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor further added, "I can't overthink about it. There are so many things that I did that didn't perform well while I felt they would've done well. That's not in my control. It's the universe."

Confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

The list of confirmed contestants of this season includes Sana Sultaan Khan, Neeraj Goyat, Sana Makbul, Chandrika Dixit (Vada pav girl), Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, Naved Shaikh (Naezy), Poulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, Ranvir Shorey, and Vishal Pandey.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Twitter Review: Netizens love Sai Ketan Rao, praise Sana Makbul and call rapper Naezy 'deserving winner'