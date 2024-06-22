Bigg Boss OTT 3 Twitter Review: Netizens love Sai Ketan Rao, praise Sana Makbul and call rapper Naezy 'deserving winner'

Finally, the wait of the ardent fans of the show was over as Bigg Boss OTT 3 had a grand premiere last night (June 21). Despite being trolled as cringe-worthy and toxic, the show's content is consumed by a wide range of audiences. Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the current season apparently managed to maintain its mass appeal. From contestants walking on the stage to recalling their life journey and talking about their expectations of themselves, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is trending all over social media.

X (formerly known as Twitter) is dominated by Bigg Boss trends. Netizens have mixed reactions about the show and also about their favorite contestants. Popular television actor Sai Ketan Rao is receiving love from the audience of the show on X, while actress Sana Makbul is also being praised. Further, some even called rapper Naezy the deserving winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Besides this, Elvish Yadav's close friend, Lovekesh Kataria, has received both support and criticism.

See fans' reactions to Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul

Check out netizens' comments on Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, and others

Unheard revelations on Bigg Boss OTT 3 stage

During the grand premiere, Sai Ketan Rao got emotional and revealed that he never had a father figure in his life. He also chose money over love, leaving host Anil Kapoor surprised. Further, Shivani Kumari met the Jhakaas actor with teary eyes and shared insights into her vlogging journey. The young girl revealed that she was once stabbed to stop her from making videos.

Furthermore, Chandrika Dixit opened up about her life journey and also elaborated on how she started her business of selling vada pav in Delhi. On the other hand, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wives, Payal and Kritika, gave details of their love story and unique family dynamics.

Confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

The confirmed contestants for this season are Chandrika Dixit, Naved Shaikh (Naezy), Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultaan Khan, Neeraj Goyat, Sana Makbul, Poulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Deepak Chaurasia, Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, and Vishal Pandey.

