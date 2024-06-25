Bigg Boss OTT 3: Uorfi Javed comes out in support of Armaan, Payal and Kritika Malik; says 'polygamy exists since long'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is finally here. While the game inside the controversial house has started, the series of reactions from fans and celebrities have also begun on social media. The show has popular YouTuber Armaan Malik who has two wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik as contestants on the show and their participation has been questioned by many.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also expressed her disappointment in seeing the trio in the show. Now, Bigg Boss OTT season 1's Uorfi Javed has come out in support of the trio.

Uorfi lends support to Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik

Taking to her social media account, the sensational Uorfi Javed extended her support to Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants Armaan, Payal, and Kritika. The actress mentioned that she knows the family and that they are extremely nice people.

She wrote, "I have known the family for quite some time and I can vouch they are the nicest people I've ever met! If the three of them are happy, who are we to judge. The concept of polygamy exists since long, it's even popular to date in some religions. If the three of them are okay, we are no one to comment!"

Take a look at Uorfi Javed's Instagram story for Armaan, Payal and Kritika Malik:

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan, Payal and Kritika Malik

In the premiere episode, Armaan Malik shared the story of having two wives. He mentioned that everybody dreams of the same, but he managed to achieve it. Sharing their love story, Payal mentioned that she met Armaan through a common friend and they fell in love within six days of their meeting and got married on the seventh day. She revealed eloping from her house to be with Armaan.

Kritika Malik further added that she met Armaan at his son's birthday party. She had asked Payal to send her pictures from the party but Payal asked her to get in touch with Armaan as he had access to all the pictures of the event. Payal gave Armaan's number to Kritika for the same purpose.

Furthermore, Kritika, Payal, and Armaan's family planned to travel together for a few days, however, the plan got canceled. Kritika had left her house stating that she'd be away for seven days and thus Payal asked her to stay in their house for seven days. During those seven days, Armaan and Kritika fell in love and got married.

Payal's first reaction to Armaan-Kritika's marriage

Payal Malik mentioned that she received a few pictures of Armaan and Kritika on her phone and she felt that it is a prank. However, when Armaan sent her the legal documents of their marriage, she was flabbergasted and didn't accept the truth. However, Payal realized that she had no one to go back to and thus accepted the marriage.

Kritika Malik reveals regretting breaking a family

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kritika Malik revealed that the trio weren't always pally. She revealed the struggles that they faced during the first one and a half years of their marriage and stated that she regretted breaking a lovely family. Kritika added that people manipulated her and Payal a lot, however, after one and a half years, the trio sat down and shared their emotions. They later decided to stay in their respective relationships.

In the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Payal Malik are finding it difficult to make more connections as most of the contestants believe that the trio have the advantage of being with their family while the others don't enjoy the same privilege.

