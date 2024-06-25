Bigg Boss OTT 3 UPDATE: Naezy, Sana Sultan Khan express thoughts on relationships; former says, 'First love is always special'

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 has been grabbing fans' attention because of its interesting ensemble of contestants. Known for its controversies, the reality show is also famous for friendships and relationships. Some connections formed inside Bigg Boss house last forever. In this new season, we see the contestants trying to learn about each other by spending time with one another.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, rapper Naezy and social media influencer Sana Sultan Khan will be seen getting into a candid conversation with each other about relationships and love

Naezy talks about first love:

During a candid chat with Sana Sultan Khan, Naezy opened up on love and relationships. He shared his thoughts stating, "First love is always special and there's nothing like it. It always holds a unique place in one's heart but obviously people can fall in love more than once, depending on the situation."

Sana Sultan Khan expresses thoughts on relationships:

In response, Sana Sultan Khan also expressed her thoughts on relationships of current times. She says, "Loyalty is expensive nowadays, it's rare to find someone who will stand by you through your ups and downs but once you find it you should cherish it."

She emphasized that true loyalty and support are essential for keeping a relationship strong through life's challenges.

Speaking about Naezy and Sana Sultan Khan's bond, in one of the recent episodes, the two writers were seen showcasing their respective talents while talking to each other.

About Sana Sultan Khan's special power:

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Sana Sultan Khan was given a special power by Anil Kapoor. Her role is to act as a secret agent and receive messages about the other contestants' performances. She must keep her identity hidden from the other contestants, and as long as she succeeds in doing this, she will be safe from eviction.

Led by Anil Kapoor, the first episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21 and is already the talk of the town as sixteen interesting celebrities and personalities hailing from different backgrounds have stepped inside Bigg Boss's house. For the first time in Bigg Boss history, the contestants will have access to mobile phones.

