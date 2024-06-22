Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update: Payal Malik says co-wife Kritika Malik is 'not that clever'; latter reacts STRONGLY

Things are getting spiced up in the first week of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 itself! With sixteen contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house, arguments and disagreements are bound to happen. Among the sixteen participants, social media creator Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, have also entered the Bigg Boss house.

It looks like the trio will have to navigate some challenges in their relationship due to the changing game dynamics in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

What happened between Payal Malik and Kritika Malik?

Following a verbal spat between housemates over breakfast, things have taken a fun and light turn. Deepak Chaurasia steps in as a podcast interviewer, interviewing the contestants on various topics, while Sana Makbul takes on the playful role of ads appearing during the interview. In one such segment, Deepak interviewed Armaan Malik’s wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

Payal Malik shared her thoughts on Kritika’s participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3, saying, “Kritika is not that clever; she is too simple. In a place like Bigg Boss, using your brain is important. She does use her brain sometimes, but if I had to choose, I would say Armaan is made for Bigg Boss. He can handle himself well and is clear-headed. If he ever picks up a trophy, I would hug and kiss him. I would be really happy.”

Advertisement

To this, Kritika Malik responded, saying, “Payal thinks I am very simple because she has never seen me making decisions individually. I am usually very calm and composed in the house, but I can fight for my things. If I have a valid reason, I can even fight with Armaan.”

Will there be trouble in paradise after this fun segment, or will Payal and Kritika maintain their understanding of their relationship?

Take a look at the post here-

Highlight of Bigg Boss OTT 3 launch night episode:

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik met host Anil Kapoor on the stage of the show. When the host inquired about Armaan's two marriages, the trio disclosed the truth about their complicated relationship.

Payal, Armaan Malik's first wife, shared that she and Armaan got married after only six days after dating. She revealed that she tied the knot with Armaan against her family's wish. The couple was blessed with a baby boy when Armaan fell in love with Kritika. Kritika, who was Payal's best friend, stayed at Payal and Armaan's house for a few days, during which Armaan and Kritika developed feelings for each other and decided to get married.

Advertisement

Payal shared that Armaan had informed her about marrying Kritika, but she assumed he was teasing her. Meanwhile, Armaan got married to Kritika. Although Payal initially refused to accept her husband's second marriage, she later forgave Armaan and Kritika and accepted them in her life. Armaan and Kritika now happily live together under one roof with their husband, Armaan. Currently, they are in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Premiered on June 21, Bigg Boss OTT 3 premieres every day on Jio Cinema at 9 PM.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Will Payal Malik's bond with co-wife Kritika be in danger inside Anil Kapoor's show? Former answers