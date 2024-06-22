Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update: Sai Ketan Rao tells Sana Makbul 'stop playing victim' while arguing over food distribution; Deets Inside

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere episode grabbed many eyeballs due to the contestants' interesting ensemble. Sixteen contestants have entered the much talked about Bigg Boss OTT house and audiences are quite excited to see the drama unfold. It seems that the contestants haven't bonded with each other yet, as two contestants have already engaged in a heated argument in the first week of the show.

Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul, who are well-known faces on television, got into a dispute during food distribution. Their rivalry sparked over a breakfast dispute that divided the house into vegetarian and non-vegetarian factions.

What happened between Sana Makbul and Sai Ketan Rao?

The conflict began when Ranvir Shorey questioned Chandrika Dixit and Payal Malik about the unequal distribution of meals, expressing his concerns about balanced diets. This led to a heated argument where the vegetarians countered Ranvir's claims, highlighting ration shortages.

The tension over food distribution led to a verbal spat between Sana Makbul and Sai Ketan Rao. Sana argued that equal portions of all ration would unfairly be a disadvantage for vegetarians. Sai, who didn't agree with Sana's advice, retorted, "Having only two eggs for breakfast isn't acceptable. We'll go hungry. Don't impose your decisions and opinions on us."

The confrontation escalated when Sana refused to cook for Sai. Due to this, Sai immediately responded, "I don't need your food or eggs. I'm not obligated to heed your words, you're not Bigg Boss. Save your acting for outside and stop playing the victim in everything." Housemates intervened to separate the two, marking the onset of a tense standoff between them.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiere episode:

Speaking about the Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand premiere, Anil Kapoor introduced 16 contestants on the stage of the show. These sixteen contestants, who are currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, belong to various backgrounds including entertainment, business, media, and more. To watch fresh episodes of the show every day, tune into Jio Cinema at 9 PM.

