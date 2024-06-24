Bigg Boss OTT 3 UPDATE: Sana Makbul fumes with anger after Sana Sultan Khan calls her 'biased'; here's what went wrong

Disagreements over house duties and food distribution have started to take place in Bigg Boss OTT 3 first week itself. Following this, another clash is expected in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The argument takes place after Chandrika Dixit makes a revelation of what Sana Sultan Khan said about co-contestant Shivani Kumari.

How did the argument start?

Tensions flared when Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl revealed that Sana Sultan Khan labelled Shivani Kumari as 'non-deserving' for Bigg Boss OTT 3. The revelation didn’t go well with Sana Sultan Khan, who took it upon herself to clarify the situation, involving the whole house in the process to prove her point.

Sana Sultan Khan yelled, "Clear the conversation in front of the whole house." Chandrika Dixit then told everyone, "Sana spoke against Shvani and I felt bad. Nobody has a right to call anyone 'undeserving.' Sana is a liar; she did the same thing yesterday as well. She always goes back on her words."

Sana Sultan Khan calls Sana Makbul 'biased':

Contestants like Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, and Munisha Khatwani got involved in the argument trying to salvage the situation. However, Sana Sultan Khan, who was fuming with anger due to Chandrika's accusation went on to label Sana Makbul 'biased.'

Sana Makbul retorted saying, "Don't call me biased. I was trying to defend your point as well. Do not involve me in your fights."

However, the aftermath of this argument will be seen in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3. In the upcoming episode of the show, the first nomination task of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will take place.

Twist in the new season of Bigg Boss:

Bigg Boss OTT 3, led by Anil Kapoor, premiered on June 21 with 16 contestants entering the beautifully designed Bigg Boss house. Among the 16 contestants, one contestant that is Sana Sultan Khan is a secret agent of the audience, who will get audience feedback on all the contestants' performances. Though the contestants know that there is a spy amongst them, they are unaware of the fact that Sana Sultan Khan is a spy of the audience and Bigg Boss.

