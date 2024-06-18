Ever since Bigg Boss 17 wrapped up, fans have been missing the show’s drama and entertainment. Bigg Boss OTT 3 is about to launch, and viewers are eagerly awaiting updates about the celebrity contestants. Recently, the makers added to the excitement by releasing an official announcement promo.

Anil Kapoor will take on hosting duties for the upcoming season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. Although the official complete list hasn't been released yet, here are five confirmed contestants for the show.

Sana Sultan Khan

Sana Sultan is an Indian actress predominantly known for her super hit music videos, including Sharry Mann's Dilwale, Kaka's Gustaakhi, B Praak's Roohedaariyan, and Jazzy B & Milind Gaba's Couple. After ruling the world of social media, she is one of the top contestants for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Sai Ketan Rao

Sai Ketan Rao, known for his role as Agasthya and Surya Pratap Reddy in the TV show, Imlie is one of the popular actors in the television industry. He has gained a huge appreciation and an immense fanbase with his performance in the show. The actor has been confirmed for Anil Kapoor’s show, Bigg Boss OTT 3

Vishal Pandey

Vishal Pandey, the social media influencer sensation with an Instagram presence boasting 9 million followers, is one of the probable contestants to participate in the highly-anticipated controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

Anjum Fakih

Anjum Fakih is among the popular names in the television industry and has a dedicated fan following too. She is known for playing the role of Srishti Arora in the TV show Kundali Bhagya. Anjum is likely to enter the controversial reality show with Anil Kapoor as a host.

Chandrika Dixit: The Vada Pav Girl

Chandrika Dixit, the Vada Pav girl, became popular on social media by selling Vada Pav on the streets of Delhi. For the unversed, she has been ruling social media with her viral video in which a bunch of people was seen visiting her stall to eat Mumbai’s staple food, Vada Pav. The social media sensation is likely to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

Poulomi Das

Poulomi Das is known for her roles in television series like Naagin 6 and Baarish. The actress was last seen in the series Paurashpur on ALTBalaji. The actress is one of the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

Shivani Kumari

Shivani Kumari, a popular influencer from Uttar Pradesh, is all set to participate in the controversial reality show. Although not much is known about Shivani, she boasts an impressive 4 million followers on Instagram.

