Bigg Boss OTT 3: When Armaan Malik wanted to do BB only with one of his wives; find out reason for this

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is currently streaming on digital platforms, and fans are glued to the screens as interesting contestants have participated in this season of the controversial reality show. Among all of them, Youtubers Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, are also seen as contestants in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

While their relationship is the talk of the town, did you know that the trio had been offered a spot on previous seasons of Bigg Boss OTT? Yes, during a podcast conversation with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Armaan Malik revealed that he had received an offer to be on Bigg Boss OTT.

Why did Armaan Malik reject the offer to participate in Bigg Boss?

The conversation about Bigg Boss started when Bharti Singh asked Armaan Malik if he had received a Bigg Boss offer. Revealing the same, the YouTuber said, "I got Bigg Boss OTT offer, but at that time, I couldn't participate, leaving Kritika and Payal alone because both were pregnant. Kritika had delivered, but Payal was pregnant."

He continued, "So I thought family is important. If I leave them (Payal Malik and Kritika Malik), there is no one to take care of them. Life is important, and for that 2-3 months, I can't risk my life."

Why does Armaan want to go on Bigg Boss with only one of his wives?

When asked whether he would go in Bigg Boss if offered again, Armaan shared, "Yes, I will go and show them what Armaan is because people have not seen the real Armaan."

Haarsh Limbachiyaa questioned Armaan whether he would participate alone in Bigg Boss or whether he would go with both his wives. Armaan said, "I would want only two of us to go because the kids are very small. This adjustment will happen between them (Kritika and Payal). They will decide who will go in Bigg Boss and who will stay."

Bharti and Haarsh jokingly asked Armaan if he would let both his wives go on Bigg Boss if they were offered a spot, but he was not. Armaan mentioned that he would allow his wives to participate in Bigg Boss and would stay behind to take care of his children. Armaan shared that their kids are very smart, and he, along with the house help, would take care of their babies.

About Armaan, Payal and Kritika Malik's participation:

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik met host Anil Kapoor on the stage of the show. When the host inquired about Armaan's two marriages, the trio disclosed the truth about their complicated relationship. Currently, they are in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

