Bigg Boss OTT 3: When Ranvir Shorey said 'I will go to BB when I think I want to die'; Here's what changed his mind

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey is currently seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. It was a huge surprise for fans to see Ranvir as a participant in Bigg Boss. Ranvir has always been candid about his thoughts on reality shows. In 2015, in an interview, he humorously quipped, "I will go to BB when I think I want to die."

Now that Ranvir Shorey is finally a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3, let's reflect on the past when he expressed reluctance to participate in the controversial show.

Looking back at Ranvir Shorey's thoughts on not doing Bigg Boss:

Speaking with The Telegraph in 2015, Ranvir Shorey said, "I will go to Bigg Boss when I think I want to die. Every year they call me and every year I ask them to call me next year. Luckily, every year I get some work to sail through the year."

Indeed, the actor had successfully dodged the persistent invitations to join the Bigg Boss house. This year, fans were astonished to see Ranvir Shorey entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house as a contestant.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor was surprised to see Ranvir Shorey participating in the show and welcomed him with open arms. The veteran actor's entrance sparked a mix of curiosity and intrigue among viewers.

How did Ranvir Shorey's decision change?

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Ranvir addressed his long-standing joke and said, "I guess it's true what they say—never say never."

He continued, "Here I am, not because I have no work but because life has an interesting way of shaking things up. Sometimes, you just have to embrace the unexpected."

Ranvir Shorey's conversation with Shivani Kumari:

Speaking about Ranvir Shorey, the actor entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house on June 21. While talking to co-contestant Shivani Kumari, the actor shared his reason for participating in the show. He said, "I did my first film in 1999 or 2000, Ek Chhotisi Love Story."

When Shivani inquired whether he played the role of a hero or villain, Ranvir shared, "Kuch bhi jo mil jaaye. Kuch aisa fix nahi hai."

Further, Shivani asked, "How is your work going?" He replied, "Abhi kaam acha chal rha hota toh yaha toh nahi hote! (If I would have had work, I wouldn't have been on this show)."

Bigg Boss OTT 3, led by Anil Kapoor, premiered on June 21 with 16 contestants.

