Bigg Boss OTT 3: Will Chandrika Dixit go back to selling vada pav after the show?

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the 'Vada Pav Girl,' is currently competing on Bigg Boss OTT 3. In an exclusive interview with India Today, she shared her journey, addressing various controversies surrounding her and how she secured a spot on India's biggest reality show.

Chandrika opened up about her personal experiences, shedding light on her background and the challenges she faced, ultimately leading to her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Chandrika Dixit’s response to Bigg Boss OTT offer

When Chandrika Dixit received the offer for Bigg Boss OTT 3, she couldn’t believe that the biggest reality show in the country approached her to be in it.

"To be honest, when the opportunity for ‘Bigg Boss’ came, I thought it was a joke. It was such a surprise because I never expected it. Even until my final contract, I was skeptical, thinking it might be a prank," she shared about joining 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'.



Chandrika Dixit does not mind going back to selling vada pav post Bigg Boss OTT3

Chandrika Dixit very proudly embarrassed herself as an ordinary Indian woman as well as about independently running her business. She explained that people can say what they want, but she never did anything specifically for 'Bigg Boss.'

As an ordinary Indian woman who started a business to support her family, she stood up to the police for her rights and her family's safety. Knowing the truth, she remains unaffected by negativity. She has worked hard to build this for her family and has no shame in confidently returning to selling vada pav at her cart even after winning the show.



Chandrika Dixit addressed controversies about her

Chandrika also reflected on her journey from starting her vada pav stall to facing controversy for standing up against the police.

She also addressed the claims that it's easier for people to start a cart and get into a show like ‘Bigg Boss.’ People only see the recent virality, but she has worked hard for 27 years. She has faced many hardships, including times when they had no money for food.

They have eaten at langars and survived without their parents' support. She didn't start her business to go viral; she just wanted to earn for her family and herself. And if it's so easy to get into ‘Bigg Boss’ by selling vada pav, then everyone should try it.

Chandrika’s husband quits his job to look after her business

Chandrika Dixit mentioned that her husband made the decision to leave his job and focus on managing her business. Additionally, her mother-in-law has also taken an active role in ensuring the smooth running of the stall.

Chandrika has meticulously detailed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and provided them with the necessary guidance. She is confident that the stall will continue to operate efficiently, maintaining customer satisfaction. She views her customers as an extended family and trusts that they will extend their support by voting for her as well.

Chandrika’s statement on Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla

In closing, the ‘BB OTT 3’ contestant shared that she has been an avid follower of the reality show and was a fan of Sidharth Shukla. "I was heartbroken when he passed away, and that's when I stopped watching the show," she concluded.

