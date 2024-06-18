Bigg Boss OTT 3 is set to premiere this weekend, creating immense anticipation among fans. Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting duties for the upcoming season of the controversial reality show. Fans are buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the show. This year, viewers can expect several changes in the show.

Will this season have contestants with mobile phones inside the house?

During the launch event preceding the show's premiere, Anil Kapoor hinted that contestants might be allowed to bring mobile phones into the Bigg Boss house this season, which would be a change from previous years.

In the promo, he discussed the challenges contestants will face and hinted at new rules for the show. He also suggests that everything is about to change.

During the press conference, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui asked a series of questions to Anil Kapoor, including his views on the controversial reality show and his level of excitement.

The Bollywood star shared that his family members are eagerly anticipating the show and mentioned drawing inspiration from his wife on managing household matters effectively.

At today's launch event, the excitement reached its peak as Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui engaged with Anil Kapoor. When questioned about taking over from Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor stated, "Salman ko koi replace nahi kar sakta. (No one can replace Salman Khan)."

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor is set to host Bigg Boss OTT 3, premiering exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium on June 21. The makers have not yet released the confirmed list of contestants, leaving fans of the reality show eagerly awaiting more details.

