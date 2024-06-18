Bigg Boss OTT 3: Will Munawar Faruqui make a special appearance on Anil Kapoor-hosted show? Drops major hint

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently making a huge buzz among the audience. From Anil Kapoor coming on board as the host to the probable names participating in the show, netizens just cannot hold the excitement. Meanwhile, amping up the buzz, Munawar Faruqui posted a photo of himself from the stage of the upcoming installment of Bigg Boss OTT.

Does this mean Munawar is making a special appearance on the show? If so, the entertainment quotient will definitely touch the skies.

Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss OTT 3 post

Taking to his Instagram story, Munawar Faruqui shared a photo that showed him dressed casually and posing candidly on the stage of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Although he did not mention any detail of him marking his presence at the show's premiere, it seems like he will be seen on screens soon.

Here's what Munawar Faruqui posted:

Munawar Faruqui meets Abhishek Malhan

Meanwhile, ex-Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan was recently spotted sharing a brotherly moment with the Bigg Boss 17 winner. Their interaction reflected major friendship goals. The two marked their attendance probably for an event, and that was when they met each other and exchanged warm gestures.

This was after quite a long time that Abhishek Malhan was captured by the paparazzi. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. He completed his look by wearing white sneakers, but it was his smile that stole the limelight.

Advertisement

Later, as he walked out of the hotel, Abhishek met Munawar Faruqui. He hugged the latter, and the two apparently had a brief conversation. Their brotherly moment is surely the best thing on the internet for their admirers.

Have a look at the video:

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere on June 21 on Jio Cinema Premium. As of now, the makers have not released the confirmed list of contestants, maintaining intrigue among the ardent fans of the reality show. However, the team has been releasing promos to keep the buzz entact.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh and hubby Dipak Chauhan hit the gym after returning from their romantic trip