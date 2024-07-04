Bigg Boss OTT 3's Poulomi Das reacts to her eviction; 'Just because I raise my voice against...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has kept viewers glued to the screens. Within two weeks, the show has witnessed three evictions, which include Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, and Poulomi Das. The show had an exciting twist with Baharwala (the spy in the house) having major powers to run the game and falling prey to Lovekesh Kataria's gameplay. Poloumi Das got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Poloumi Das on her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3

Poulomi Das got eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house in last night's episode. The Dil Hi Toh Hai actress posted her first post on Instagram after coming out of the show. She also took to her Twitter (now X) account to share her thoughts on her eviction.

Poloumi Das tweeted, "Hahha, just because I raise my voice towards misogynist remarks made over me, they showed me door. They don't want strong, opinionated girl in their show, instead of that they want illiterate people to give them more cringe content."

Take a look at Poloumi Das' tweet after eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 3:

She also wrote, "Abh bahar aa he gayi hu. To thoda expose karna to banta he hee... (Now that I'm out of the show, it calls for exposing a bit)."

Poulomi Das' altercation with Anil Kapoor in the previous Weekend Ka Vaar

Advertisement

In the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Poulomi got an earful from Anil Kapoor for her interview statements regarding co-contestant Chandrika Dixit. Das was also called out by Kapoor for using tactics from the previous season, as she was keen on discussing with Shivani, saying, "Tum jaisi ladki toh hamare yaha bahot aati (Many girls like you come to my house)."

Anil Kapoor indirectly stated that Das was wanting to create a scene on the statement as she knew the drill by watching the infamous fight between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai on the "Aisi Ladki" comment.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Rapper Naezy reveals trying to control his female friends; Shares how he would treat his partner