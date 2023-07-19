Bigg Boss OTT Day 32: Aashika Bhatia teasing Elvish Yadav to Pooja Bhatt slamming Bebika Dhurve; 3 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 32: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is a popular reality show, known for its controversies and captivating drama. Each episode brings fresh challenges and conflicts among the contestants, keeping the audience hooked. Recently, the entry of two wild card contestants, Aashika Bhatia, and Elvish Yadav, added a new twist to the dynamics in the house. The 32nd episode was filled with intriguing moments, including the nomination task and playful banter between the contestants, providing great entertainment to the viewers.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 32nd episode:

Falaq Naazz and Jiya Shankar tease Abhishek Malhan:

While Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naazz, and Jiya Shankar were getting ready, Abhishek Malhan was present there and complimented Aashika on her choice of perfume. Falaq and Jiya noticed this and later saw Abhishek helping Aashika apply the eyeliner. They started discussing Abhishek and Aashika, and Jiya mentioned that Aashika may not be Abhishek's type as she is not smart enough. Falaq and Jiya then playfully teased Abhishek about his bond with Aashika while he kept denying having that feeling for her.

Aashika Bhatia playfully flirts with Elvish Yadav:

Abhishek asked Elvish what kind of girls he likes. Elvish mentioned he likes girls with a good nature, a clean heart, and no arrogance. Aashika Bhatia playfully said she doesn't have any of those qualities, but Elvish clarified he wasn't talking about her. Then, Abhishek asked Aashika if she thinks she is Elvish's type, and she jokingly said yes, including Manisha in it too. Aashika even said she would wear a 'ghoongat' (veil) for Elvish. Abhishek asked Manisha to move, so Aashika could lean on Elvish's shoulder, and they all laughed. Aashika playfully mentioned that she and Elvish have shared the bed together, making Abhishek and Manisha burst into laughter.

Later, Elvish Yadav talked to Manisha and admitted that he doesn't like Aashika's style of dressing. He explained that he has a certain mindset and is uncomfortable with such clothes. Elvish told Manisha that just like girls understand good touch and bad touch from boys, boys also understand this. Manisha playfully teased him for feeling uneasy around Aashika.

Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve:

After the nomination task, Bebika accidentally broke the photo locket that had Abhishek Malhan's picture on it. She didn't tell anyone about it until Pooja Bhatt found it. Pooja asked Bebika about it, and Dhurve admitted that she broke it. Pooja scolded Bebika for damaging Bigg Boss' property. Bebika explained that it wasn't intentional; it broke by mistake.

