Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan is starstruck as he meets the 'legend'; Hint: His name starts with Yo

Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, is a prominent Indian YouTuber and content creator who has gained immense popularity in the digital space. Known for his witty humor and relatable content, Fukra Insaan has amassed a dedicated fan following. He creates a diverse range of content, including vlogs, challenges, and commentary on various trending topics. However, it was his stint in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 which made Abhishek a household name and since then he has been in the headlines owing to his vlogs and outings.

Abhishek Malhan shares PIC with legend:

Just a few hours ago, Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan shared a glimpse of his recent outing where he lived his fan moment. The Youtuber was starstruck as he lived his fan moment and shared a picture as he met the legend Yo Yo Honey Singh. Sharing this photo, Abhishek wrote, "LEGEND #fanmoment." Abhishek and the superstar singer both are seen sporting an all-black look. Both are all smiles as they pose for the picture. Fans have flooded the comment section with their amazing comments and have expressed their excitement.

Take a look at Abhishek Malhan's post-

After his stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan made several vlogs reacting to moments from the show. He indirectly took a jibe at Salman Khan for being biased towards Pooja Bhatt and even accused the makers of portraying him in a negative light in the last week of the Salman Khan-led show.

Recently, in the Q&A session, one fan asked Abhishek, "Will you participate in Bigg Boss 17, we want to see you." Answering this question, Abhishek shared, "Even I want you to see me but not in Bigg Boss 17. I feel Bigg Boss OTT 2 has given me a lot. I like creating YouTube videos for you and making crazy content for you. I want to do a little social work, I want to make songs so I want to do that for now. I want to do hosting, I want to do little acting and a lot of other things so now I am focusing on that."

He further shared, "Now that I have not won OTT so I have a chance to go in the Bigg Boss season. So in future definitely you will see me there in Bigg Boss 18 or Bigg Boss 19 maybe."

On the professional front, Abhishek Malhan is gearing up for his upcoming song Judaiyaan in which he will be seen opposite Jiya Shankar.

