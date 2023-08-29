Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan’s car gets damaged by a fan; Bebika Dhurve condemns 'unbearable' hate

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, captured the hearts of audiences during his captivating journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2. With his unfiltered opinions and neutral perspectives, he became a beloved contestant on the show. The way he fearlessly expressed himself sparked countless discussions and made him a topic of fascination. He emerged as the first runner-up in the grand finale. But as they say, being the audience's favorite comes with its own set of challenges. Dimple Malhan shared a video on her YouTube. She revealed that some fans tried to damage Abhishek’s car. Bebika Dhurve also urged everyone not to hate anyone.

Dimple Malhan shares the incident with her fan:

A few hours ago, an unforeseen incident occurred, shocking everyone. Dimple Malhan uploaded a video on her YouTube channel, unveiling an attack on Abhishek's car. It seems that certain excessively enthusiastic fans, driven by their longing to meet Abhishek, took extreme actions.

Dimple said, “Mujhe or Malhan sahab (Abhishek’s father) ko suddenly Ambala jaana pad gaya, kyunki vahan kisi ki death ho gayi thi. Kal jab hum vapas aaye hai toh itne log aaye the ki hume bethne ko bhi nahi mila. Or sabko humne yahi samjhaya ki Nishchay or Abhishek ghar par nahi hai wo kahi kam se gaye hue hai. Wo log 10 days baad aayenge toh fir aap log aa jaana. (I had to suddenly go to Ambala with Mr. Malhan (Abhishek's father) because someone had passed away there. When we returned yesterday, there were so many people that we didn't even get a place to sit. We explained to everyone that Nishchay and Abhishek are not at home, they have gone somewhere for work. They will be back after 10 days, so you all should come then.)”

She added, “Lekin kuch log toh smjhte hi nahi hai. Toh kuch bachoo ne kya kara, humari jo grill lagi hui h usse taap ke aaye or humari gaadi damage karne ki kosish kri. Kisi ek ladke ne wo cheez record kari or wo clips meko dikhane aaya ki aunty apki gaadi damage krne ki kosish ki jaa rahi hai. (But some people just don't understand. So, a few kids did something, they sneaked into our parking lot and tried to damage our car. One of the boys recorded that incident, and he came to show me the clips, showing that, Aunty, someone is trying to damage your car.)”

Bebika Dhurve shared a post supporting Malhan:

Bebika Dhurve, another prominent figure in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey, stepped forward to show her unwavering support for Abhishek. She posted a story on her Instagram and wrote, “I recently saw a post where haters have damaged Abhishek’s car… I am really disappointed to see the unnecessary unbearable hate Bigg Boss contestants are receiving, especially Abhishek going through this… He has a special place in people hearts please don't throw Hate on Anyone. Everyone is doing great in their life after the show. Spread love and happiness. JUDGE LESS LOVE MORE.”

Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve both reached the finale of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Abhishek emerged as the first runner-up, while Bebika was eliminated and secured the fourth position among the top contestants.

