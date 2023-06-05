Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal meets K-pop singer Aoora; Can you guess what's cooking?

K-pop singer Aoora, who recently released his version of Bappi Lahiri's cult classic 'Jimmy Jimmy', has shared that he wants to do more collaborative Indo-Korean projects and wants to cultivate a new set of audience through the works of Bappi Lahiri. Aoora, who is in love with Bappi da's music, wishes to bring Indian and Korean fans closer through the celebrated music director's music. Now it looks like the K-pop singer has joined hands with Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal for his upcoming project.

Pratik Sehajpal meets K-pop singer Aoora:

A few hours ago, Pratik Sehajpal took to his social media handle and shared a few pictures with K-pop singer Aoora. In these snaps, we see the two sporting stylish blazers and look handsome as they pose for the cameras. Sharing these snaps with his fans, Pratik dropped a hunch on his collaboration for the singer's upcoming album. In the caption of this post, he wrote, "Will the bomb explode? Stay tuned to know more #InterCountryChase #InterpolAndRaw #Robbery #SavetheDay."

As soon as this post was up, fans flooded Pratik's comment section and expressed their excitement. Aoora also commented on his post and wrote, "countdown." Shamita Shetty also dropped a comment on Pratik's post and wrote, "Anio."

Take a look at Pratik Sehajpal's post here-

About Pratik Sehajpal's professional life:

Pratik Sehajpal is among the most popular celebrity in the entertainment industry. He is known for his successful stint in several reality shows such as Love School season 3, Ace of Space, Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15, and more. The actor was also seen in Ekta Kapoor's produced show Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Prakash. Pratik has showcased his acting chops in the web series Bebaakee (2020) and has also been a part of major music videos. Pratik also participated in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Big Boss OTT 2 teaser ft Salman Khan and Raftaar to release on THIS date: Report