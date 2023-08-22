Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed humorously takes a dig at Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani's fight

Uorfi Javed, an Indian TV actress, and notable social media influencer, has garnered attention for her unique fashion flair and strong online presence. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant remains in the limelight due to her eccentric remarks, unique fashion choices, and her ceaseless entertainment factor. However, the former dancer turned actress is currently making headlines for all the negative reasons. There is one common thing in the personalities of the fashionista Uorfi Javed and the dancer Rakhi Sawant. Both of them exude their candid statements and bold fashion sense. Fashion influencer, Uorfi Javed also commented on the topic.

Uorfi Javed about ongoing controversies between Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani:

Actress Rakhi Sawant is presently embroiled in significant controversies. Just yesterday, Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani conducted a press conference, unveiling astonishing revelations about the actress.

Responding to this, Uorfi Javed has given quite an amusing reaction. Uorfi took to her Instagram and posted a story on her social media platform. She shared a screenshot from Adil's press conference and added a caption, “I think I downloaded the wrong Johnny depp vs Anger (Amber) Heard case.”

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani’s controversy:

Early this year, Rakhi publicly disclosed her marital status and shared images from their private wedding ceremony. Rakhi accused Adil of domestic violence, suspected extramarital affairs, and lodged an official complaint against him.

Adil remained incarcerated in Mysuru jail for a span of 5 months. Just yesterday, he conducted a press conference to present his side of the story. Adil alleged that Rakhi subjected him and his family to torment, asserting that she physically abused him and later filed an erroneous complaint. He also unveiled that this ordeal led to his family disowning him.

Today, Rakhi Sawant organized a press conference to address the entirety of Adil Durrani's claims. Rakhi held Adil accountable for her miscarriage, labeling him a murderer. She additionally claimed that Adil exploited her to garner fame, highlighting that he had been in jail over allegations of raping his Iranian girlfriend, and not due to any actions on her part.

About Uorfi Javed

Urfi Javed has made appearances in numerous TV shows, such as Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, among others. Her notable roles include portraying Bella Kapoor in Bepannaah. She gained popularity from her stint in Bigg Boss OTT.

She also made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

