Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed performs puja with mystery man; what's cooking?

Uorfi Javed is known for her bold statement, quirky fashion sense, and an ability to grab eyeballs with anything and everything she does. The actress turned social media influencer was a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 wherein she got eliminated within one week. However, she made a mark in the minds of the viewers with her fashion sense and thus she started grabbing attention with her bold outfits and got more recognition than anyone else from Bigg Boss OTT. Well, now Uorfi is yet again in the headlines for a few viral pictures of hers with a mystery man and it has left everyone wondering about what's cooking in her life.

Uorfi's pictures from a puja with a mystery man go viral

Uorfi Javed's sister Urusa shared a glimpse of the actress from a puja wherein she is seen performing the puja with a mystery man. Uorfi is seen smiling in the picture while the mystery man's face is covered by an emoji. The picture has gone viral and it has left everyone wondering about what's happening in the actor's life. While few of her fans feel that the actress has been engaged, we think it isn't true, given her straightforward personality.

Have a look at the picture shared by Uorfi's sister

Uorfi Javed and her controversies

Uorfi Javed has been a part of shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Meri Durga among others. She grabbed her eyeballs when she revealed that she ran away from her father's house because of domestic violence. Her relationship with Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat was also a point of discussion. In Bigg Boss OTT she became good friends with Pratiek Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt. Post the show, she made headlines for her unconventional fashion sense. While she was criticized by certain celebrities, she also gained recognition from popular celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Masaba Gupta. She was a part of the previous season of Splitsvilla wherein she had special powers and helped her friends win the show.

