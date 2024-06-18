Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty to Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin; 3 times contestants got intimate in the house

Very few reality shows capture drama and romance quite like the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. Even the OTT version of the show is not behind. Many contestants over the two seasons, from Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's blossoming relationship to the romance between Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin, the show has witnessed several moments of intimacy that kept audiences glued to their screens.

Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 3, let’s take a look at three notable pairs of contestants who forgot the existence of cameras and got intimate inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty

One couple who did it all - kissing each other, holding hands, and flirting inside the Bigg Boss OTT house is Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. After a few days of getting comfortable in each other’s presence, Raqesh woke Shamita up with a morning kiss every day. On one night, he even insisted they share the same bed.

Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin

Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin’s affection for each other grew inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. There were several eye-brow-raising moments inside the house as the two were too much into each other and forgot there were cameras inside the house.

In one instance, Pratik pampered Neha with a back massage, and within a few days, Neha returned the favor. He was seen lying on his stomach on the couch as Neha sat on top of him to massage his hips with her elbows.

Pratik even joked, “Massage kahan se shuru hui thi, kahan pahunch gayi. (The massage started somewhere and it reached elsewhere.)” Pratik started moaning as Neha massaged his glutes.

There were several moments when the two expressed how comfortable they were in each other's presence. From Neha sitting on Pratik’s lap to feeling his chiseled abs, their flirting irked viewers as Neha was already married.

Jad Hadid and Akanskha Puri

The Lebanon model Jad Hadid’s 30-second kiss with co-contestant Akanksha Puri became the biggest controversy they encountered inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. It was a dare from other teammates during a task.

After the kiss occurred in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Jad called Akanksha a ‘bad kisser.’ Salman Khan lashed out at Jad for how he went on to talk about Akanksha and their kiss behind her back.

Later, when the two bumped into each other at an event outside the house, they recreated the kiss in front of the camera which again propped them up in the headlines.

