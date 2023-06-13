Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal expresses excitement ahead of Season 2 launch; Says THIS

Popular actress Divya Agarwal has been an integral part of the entertainment industry for a while now. Over the years, the actress has been a part of numerous shows and won the hearts of the audience with her charm. Success kissed her feet when the diva lifted the trophy of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss. Divya was a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and emerged as the winner of the season. The first season of this reality show was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Now as Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will soon stream online, Divya expresses excitement about the upcoming season.

Divya Agarwal talks about Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In an interview with ETimes TV, Divya Agarwal expresses her immense joy as the upcoming season is all set to launch. The Bigg Boss OTT winner said, “I am so relieved that season 2 is coming. Whenever one season comes out, it just keeps growing. The makers were very late to announce BB OTT, I thought if the first season was experimental and a one-time thing." Divya shared her desire to see the legacy of the show carried forward. She expressed her wish for the show to continue for many more seasons, including season 50 and beyond.

Divya talks about Salman Khan hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2:

For the uninformed, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Promos featuring the actor have been rolled out by the makers and fans are quite excited. Divya mentioned how Salman hosting this season is a great thing. Praising Karan Johar, she added that Karan also did a great job. However, the actress feels Karan and Salman have their own distinct style. According to her, Salman is always killing it with his style.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

The wait for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is almost over, as it is all set to start streaming on OTT platforms from June 17, 2023. The viewers can catch the show anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select, and best of all, it can be enjoyed for free on these platforms.

