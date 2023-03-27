Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is a professional healer now; Actress shares her path to spirituality

Popular actress Divya Agarwal rose to fame after participating in the hit reality show Spilstvilla 10. Over the years, Divya has starred in several popular reality shows and gained immense fame. She was also the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, the actress was all over the news due to her spat with her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. Fans of the actress stood their ground and supported her through everything.

Divya Agarwal’s spiritual journey

The actress who maintains an active social media presence recently shared a news with her fans that she is a certified healer now. Sharing the photos of certificates of Level 1 and Level 2 courses with a few crystals lying around, Divya wrote in the caption, “Last few days have been really special to me.. I was always fond of spirituality and believed that I always felt better making anyone and everyone’s life better… I met a beautiful soul @carmenkhabbaz 2 years back who showed me a different light of life..I’m very proud to say that I’m a certified healer. Here’s my path to the truth of the universe and believe me.. it all lies within you. I hope to heal the world around me. A big thank you to @carmenkhabbaz for pushing me to this side of life”

Reacting to the post, her industry friends and colleagues congratulated the actress. Fans also showered their love in the comment thread.

Take a look at Divya’s post here:

Divya Agarwal’s work front

Divya is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. These reality shows made her a popular face in the entertainment industry. She has also been featured in several music videos. Divya made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Talking about her personal life, Divya got engaged on her 30th birthday to her businessman Apurva Padgaonkar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: After Shiv Thakare, Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer REACTS to MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's feud; Watch