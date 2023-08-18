Bigg Boss OTT2's Jiya Shankar REACTS to 'paying Rs 4 lakh to paparazzi to defame Manisha Rani' claim

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are all over the news even after the show has ended. While the show aired, Jiya Shankar had expressed having feelings for Abhishek Malhan and their hashtag 'AbhiYa' often trended on social media. On the other hand, Abhishek and Manisha Rani's bond also received immense love from their fans and even their hashtag 'AbhiSha' often trended. Recently, after the show ended, ‘Abhisha’ fans accused Jiya of paying paparazzi to defame Manisha. Jiya has now reacted to the allegations.

Jiya Shankar slams AbhiSha fans:

A few hours ago, Jiya Shankar took to her social media handle and addressed a viral claim which stated that Jiya has paid 4 lakhs to the paparazzi for defaming Manisha Rani. Reacting to this, Jiya shared an Instagram story saying, "Guys, seriously I mean, Manisha fans or this 'Abhisha' fans rather, I just want to say like what is going on? Like, Tum log ke favorites hain, kisi aur ke koi aur favorites hain. You don’t have to do all these things ki tum log aise sab daal rahe ho yaar cheeze ki maine Viral Bhayani ko 4 lakh de diye taaki Manisha ko defame kare. 4 lakh nahi bhai 1 crore diye the. Kya bakwas hai yeh? Aise galat galat news tum log faila rahe ho? Dhang se cheezein pehle find out karo na. 1 crore ka tum logo ne 4 lakh kar diya? Itna mehnat issi liye toh kar rahi thi main. Kya yaar meri PR kuch kaam ki nahi hai."

(Guys, seriously, I mean, whether it's Manisha's fans or 'Abhisha' fans, I just want to say, what's going on? Like, you have your favorites, and others have their own favorites. You don't have to do all these things, like spreading stuff around, like I paid Viral Bhayani 4 lakh to defame Manisha. No, it wasn't 4 lakh, it was 1 crore. What nonsense is this? You're spreading false news like this? Please, before spreading things, find out properly. You reduced 1 crore to 4 lakh? This is why I was working so hard. Seriously, my PR isn't worth anything).

Take a glimpse of Jiya Shankar's video-

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Jiya Shankar got voted out from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house during the middle of the week, just before the finale. She secured the sixth position in the competition. Manisha Rani ended up as the second runner-up. The last round of voting happened between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Ultimately, Elvish emerged as the winner, receiving the trophy and a prize of Rs 25 lakh.

