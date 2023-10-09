Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani breaks silence on Abhishek Malhan-Elvish Yadav controversy; says THIS

While Bigg Boss 17 is all set to premiere soon, Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants continue to grab the attention of the viewers through their social media presence and their ongoing controversies. Recently, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav revealed that someone close to him doing negative PR against him and paying meme pages to troll him. His fans assumed that he was referring to his competitor from the reality show, Abhishek Malhan. Followed by a series of messages on social media, Abhishek took to social media and requested Elvish to give more clarity on his statement as his fans were assuming him (Abhishek) to be indulged in negative PR. Well, at a recent event, Abhishek and Elvish's best friend Manisha Rani was spotted and asked about the controversy.

Manisha Rani breaks silence on Abhishek versus Elvish controversy

Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan have been best of friends since Bigg Boss OTT 2 days while Manisha and Elvish also shared a decent bond and will soon be seen in an upcoming project. When the media spotted Manisha at an event, she was asked about the controversy involving both of her friends. Manisha said, "As far as I know, Abhishek never can do something like this." When asked if Manisha and Elvish spoke about the controversy when they met for the shoot of their project, Manisha quipped, "We didn't really talk about this much. We were there to shoot, so couldn't talk much about this topic."

Have a look at the video

Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav's fan wars

Abhishek Malhan was roped in as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2. His association with the YouTube community got the show a lot of attention from industry insiders and viewers. Abhishek made his strong presence felt and thus makers brought in yet another big name from the YouTube community, Elvish Yadav as a wild card entry. While viewers thought that the duo would have a competition and rivalry amongst themselves, Abhishek and Elvish decided to play the game together. Their bromance and #Bhaichara were quite appreciated. However, towards the end of the show, there was a section of fans who rooted for Abhishek's win as he started the show from the beginning and played a smart game throughout while Elvish's fans wanted him to win the trophy and make history on being the first wild card contestant to ever win a reality show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tehelka Prank fame Sunny Aryaa to participate in Bigg Boss 17? Reports