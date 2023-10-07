Bigg Boss OTT's Uorfi Javed slams Raj Kundra for sleazy comments on her outfits; calls him THIS

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed is one of the most controversial stars in the entertainment industry. She is known for her unconventional fashion choices. The actress has taken boldness to another level with her outfits. The actress is gutsy, bold, and everything spice. Uorfi doesn't shy away from sharing her opinions. She makes sure to give it back to everyone who tries to pull her down and question her choices. And this time, Uorfi has given it back to Raj Kundra for his sleazy comment on her outfit during a stand-up comedy act.

Uorfi Javed gives it back to Raj Kundra

In a recent video, Raj Kundra tried his hand at comedy and is seen making a joke about how the media cares about what he wears and what Uorfi doesn’t wear. This joke came across as sleazy to Uorfi Javed, who has always advocated for freedom of fashion choices and body positivity. The controversial actress took to her Instagram story and slammed Kundra for his statement. She wrote, "Dosro ko nanga kar k paise kamane wala ab meri kapdo pe comment karega :) Sorry not sorry porn king” (The one who earns money by getting others undressed will now talk about my clothes).

Have a look at Uorfi's Instagram story for Raj Kundra

Uorfi Javed's journey in the industry

Uorfi Javed has been a part of the industry for many years. The actress has been a part of shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya, Meri Durga, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others. She revealed her struggle story in an interview wherein she recalled how she faced domestic abuse when she was young and how she eloped from her house following physical abuse and tried to make her own livelihood in Mumbai. This revelation bagged her Bigg Boss OTT. While she was eliminated in the first week, she made the most of the mileage she received by participating in the show and slowly and steadily became a bold fashion icon. The actress worked in a couple of music videos. She was also a part of the previous season of Splitsvilla. She also made headlines for her controversial relationship with Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat.

