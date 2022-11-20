Bigg Boss, POLL: Salman Khan asks Shalin Bhanot if he was blind to Sumbul’s crush; What’s your take?

Many love stories have started and also broken in the legendary Bigg Boss house throughout history. Although Tina Datta did confess openly to Sumbul Touqeer about her and Shalin Bhanot liking each other, she also accused the latter of being obsessed and liking him. This left Sumbul surprised. During the fight between MC Stan and Shalin, Sumbul dragged Shalin away frightened by what just happened, and repeatedly declared that he will not be setting foot outside his room.

Tina Datta came to the room to calm Shalin down but then a verbal spat broke down between her and Sumbul. In the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Tina finally expressed her frustration with Sumbul and made it clear that Shalin and she like each other. She also told Sumbul that she is obsessed with Shalin and likes him as well, but Sumbul denied it. Things escalated so much that even Salman Khan questioned Shalin if he was blind to not notice Sumbul’s crush.

Sumbul denies having feelings for Shalin

Shalin defends himself saying Sumbul denied having feelings for him. Salman questions what type of friendship is it with Sumbul that she won’t even let Tina speak to him and is always by his side no matter what. Salman makes sure to let them know that their ‘friendship’ isn’t portraying well outside and even Sumbul’s father was concerned regarding the same. Sumbul has a breakdown and claims that she is being wronged as she has never developed romantic feelings for Shalin and she’s just protective of him as a friend. She cries stating she doesn’t want to stay in the house as she can’t take this anymore. Tina and Nimrit spoke to Sumbul on the first week of Bigg Boss 16 about how her friendship with Shalin looks like there’s something more. Salman also mentions the same to Sumbul and asks them to be cautious. Do you think Sumbul has/had a crush on Shalin? And was he that oblivious to it?

Also read: Tina Datta thinks Sumbul Touqeer is possessive of Shalin Bhanot? Do you agree?