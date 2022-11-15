Bigg Boss: Priyanka Choudhary locks horns with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia; Revisiting 5 MAJOR fights from the show

Bigg Boss has been churning out high-voltage drama and entertaining its fans worldwide for more than 16 years now. The audience of the show has seen it all from legendary battles, and disagreements, to some beautiful connections among the contestants of the show. The show has withstood everything and proven to be one of the most successful reality shows on telly screens, hosted by Salman Khan. Among all aspects of the shows, there are numerous fights over the seasons which became the talk of the town. Here is a list of some viral fights between Bigg Boss contestants. 1. Sreejita De and Tina Datta from ‘Bigg Boss 16’

‘Uttaran’ fame, Sreejita De and Tina Datta were not on good terms even before entering the house of Bigg Boss 16 and the cold war between them was visible to the viewers in the house. The master of the house summoned Tina and Sreejita to the confession room and asked them to settle their disputes. Sreejita referred to Tina as ‘dominant’, while Tina stated that they fought over petty problems and issues. Sreejita De was the first evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 16, and after coming out she said a lot of unpleasant things about Tina Datta.

2. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Udaariyan fame Priyanka and Choti Sardarrni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have never been seen on cordial terms in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Despite being strong contestants, the two never managed to settle their differences and reconcile. Recently, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had a fight over kitchen duties. Amidst the fight, Nimrit made a harsh remark, “I don’t need your help to get footage. Stop being so full of yourself. Itna self-obsessed mat raho.” To which Priyanka replied, “Main apni favourite hoon na.” They will remain hostile or sort out their differences over time will be interesting to watch.

3. Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde from ‘Bigg Boss 11ʼ The neck-to-neck competition between actor Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde was the highlight of Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was the first runner-up, Shilpa lifted the trophy. The two engaged in constant fights in the house and they had a very strained relationship. Due to their differences in opinions, both had numerous arguments in the house.

4. Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana from Bigg Boss 13 Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill did not share a great bond way before their stint in Bigg Boss 13. On the first day of the season, when Shehnaaz saw Himanshi she was very pissed. Shehnaaz tried to bury the hatchet, and greeted Himanshi, but she ignored her. Shehnaaz’s actions angered Himanshi, which lead to a fight between the two of them, which involved insulting comments. There was a sequence of attacks and counterattacks in which both were shown getting aggressive with each other.

5. Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik from ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik very often got into fight in Bigg Boss 14. In a shocking incident, Kavita threatened Rubina by asking, "Tere husband ke bare mein pata hai?" Kavita also warned Rubina that she would hit her. After this incident, Rubina snapped at her by saying, “You can only go to that level, senseless, worthless, exactly what Kavita Kaushik is!” She also walked out of the house since she didn't want to live with Rubina and Abhinav.

