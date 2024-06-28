Bigg Boss QUIZ: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more; Guess who hosted which season

Bigg Boss - a name that evokes infinite emotions, memories, and unforgettable moments! Inspired by the Dutch reality game show, Big Brother, Bigg Boss' first season premiered in 2006 and has been entertaining the nation ever since. Over the years, more than 17 seasons on Television, and two seasons on OTT have been streamed.

Deserving contestants have won the esteemed trophy and a massive cash prize after their stay inside the four walls of the Bigg Boss house for several days, without access to the outer world.

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is airing on the digital platform, Jio Cinema. Although Salman Khan's name has been associated with the controversial reality show, there have been many other actors who presented the show apart from Bhaijaan.

Actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Arshad Warsi have also been hosts on the controversial reality show.

As the third season of Bigg Boss OTT is currently on air, Pinkvilla decided to bring an interesting quiz for Bigg Boss fans to test their knowledge about their favorite reality show. We bring you an engaging quiz on Bigg Boss seasons and you have to guess which actor hosted which season of the most loved reality show.

Take the Bigg Boss Quiz here-

