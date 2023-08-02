Bigg Boss season 16's Abdu Rozik has THIS big dream in Mumbai; details inside

Bigg Boss season 16 was one of the most popular and successful seasons in the history of Bigg Boss which was reelected on its blockbuster performance on the trp charts. The season became popular for various reasons, whether it was Shiv Thakare- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s heated rivalry, Archana Gautam’s comedy and drama, or Shalin Bhanot- Tina Datta’s love-hate relationship. However, there was one contestant who stood out the most this season. It is none other than popular Tajikstan singer and boxer Abdu Rozik.

Abdu Rozik fondly called Chota Bhaijaan, meaning junior Salman Khan, by his loyal fans shined the most in the popular yet controversial reality show. Despite a successful stint in the show, Rozik had to quit the show in the middle due to work commitments. In the show, he struck a beautiful friendship with co-contestant Shiv Thakare. In an interview with The Times of India, Rozik expressed his love for India and also shared his dream to buy his own house in Mumbai.

Abdu Rozik dreams to buy his own house in Mumbai

The social media sensation Abdu Rozik recently made his acting debut in the romantic drama Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan in a cameo appearance. In a recent interview with Times of India, the 19-year-old talked about his lovely time in India and his dream to buy his own house in Mumbai. He said, “India has become my second home and I love this country. I would love to buy my own house in Mumbai and I have set up my first business here hoping it does well.” Rozik also fascinates many other things about the city like the hot cutting tea, auto-rickshaw rides and the mouth-watering snack Vada Pav.

Take a look at his recent post on Instagram

The Chota Bhaijaan further talked about his acting debut in Radha Mohan. The Bigg Boss season 16 fame said, “It was an interesting cameo, I played the role of a friendly kidnapper Abdu, It was a challenging and fresh experience. There was a language barrier but it is not a problem when there is the right tonality and expressions in the scene, hindi is a beautiful language and despite knowing only a few words in the language I managed my dialogues for this show with practice.”

Abdu Rozik’s work front

Abdu Rozik participated in Bigg Boss season 17. Recently he also made a guest appearance in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. He also flew to Cape Town to support his friend Shiv Thakare in the ongoing reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

