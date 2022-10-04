Bigg Boss: Shamita Shetty to Arti Singh, contestants who had a breakdown in the house

Bigg Boss 16, touted as the most popular reality show, has begun. The audiences have already started extending their love and support to their favorite contestants. This new season also promises more fun and entertainment as now the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will be held on Friday and Saturday, instead of Saturday and Sunday. Also, the 15 years old long tradition of playing music to wake contestants up in the morning is now changed in this season and the contestants will now wake up and chant Bigg Boss' anthem every morning. Every season audiences see many well-known celebrities turning into contestants for this popular show. Amongst them, only the toughest and the smartest contestants emerge as the winner by passing all the eliminations. Throughout the years, numerous celebrities participated in the show and rose to fame with their performance. Although, the viewers have also witnessed many celebs breaking down into tears after a fight with their co-contestants or after getting scolded by Salman Khan on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes.

Let us take a look at contestants who had a breakdown in the house

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty was a part of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15. In one of the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes, Salman Khan conducted a game called Dhoondhle., where the contestants will respond to intriguing queries asked by the search engine. One question from the segment was “Logon ne pucha hai ki Shamita jab haath uthati hai toh woh ek expression deti hai pain ka." Shamita then tries to answer the question and Rakhi cuts her off, responding to the question herself, and said, "she goes ‘aahh’ while washing utensils". Shamita didn't like how Rakhi mentioned it and said, "I don't appreciate Rakhi making fun of it.” Salman tries to reason, saying it was just a joke, but hurt Shamita leaves the room and goes to the washroom and cried.

Arti Singh

Arti Singh was a part of Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. In one of the episodes, Arti Singh burst out in tears after being called a 'fixed deposit' of Siddharth Shukla. Once her co-contestant Asim Riaz called Arti 'fixed deposit' giving a thumbs up. When Sidharth asked Asim what means by fixed deposit, he counter-questioned and told, “Don’t you know?”. Sidharth then angrily said, “Who is my ‘fixed deposit’ here? Fixed deposit is a dirty word, and the way they say it is dirty.” After this, Arti was then seen breaking down and telling Bigg Boss that she is affected by such kind of remarks made about her by the other housemates.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was a part of Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan. The actress once broke down during a conversation with her co-contestant Ritesh. Talking to him, she once revealed about her past relationship and lamented how she wasted a lot of energy and time over a person who did not even value her emotions. She also shared that she wanted to get married and have kids with that person. However, things could not happen the way she wanted. Devoleena said that she wasted a beautiful phase of her life.

Afsana Khan

Afsana Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, which aired from 2 October 2021 to 30 January 2022. Afsana's fight started with Rajiv Adatia during the task to get into the VIP race to the finale. She first threatens Rajiv that she would lift her shirt up if Rajiv came close to her. She then blamed Shamita Shetty for provoking Rajiv against her. During her fight with Shamita, Afsana threw a chair, water bottle and threatened to harm herself. She shouted, “I will die here today." Then picked up a knife, which Umar Riaz tried to take away from her but she grabbed it again. After the incident, Bigg Boss asked her to leave the show for threatening to harm herself and others in the house due to this she cried inconsolably as she wanted to stay in the show.

Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan was a part of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. Once Zeeshan and his co-contestant Akshara Singh had a massive fight in which Zeeshan and Akshara pushed each other. However, it was seen that the host Karan Johar bashed him for it and did not let him put forth his views. This led to his breakdown in the show. He even fell ill after the episode and a video of him suffering an anxiety attack was circulating on social media. Zeeshan also threw up when contestant Millind Gaba came and helped him. Zeeshan and Millind were later seen discussing this and how Shamita Shetty makes a mistake and says 'sorry' and is accepted by Karan Johar.