Bigg Boss Throwback: When Shehnaaz Gill conversed with a crow in the house and cracked up fans

Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-renowned star, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is a fan's favourite celebrity and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by her ardent fans. The actress was quite popular in Bigg Boss 13 house owing to her innocence and her bonding with the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. With Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 going to premiere this weekend, here is an adorable throwback of Shehnaaz in the BB house.

In the video shared on social media, the actress is seen sitting in the open area in Bigg Boss 13 house as she sips on her beverage in the mug. She is seen wearing a nightsuit and talking to a crow sitting on the boundary wall. In the hilarious scene, she is seen crowing as the bird also reciprocated her funny sounds. The captions of the video read, “Inki code language ko kiya humne decode, aap bhi kijiye isse use to express your excitement.”