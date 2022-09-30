Bigg Boss Throwback: When Shehnaaz Gill conversed with a crow in the house and cracked up fans
Shehnaaz Gill conversed with a crow in the house and cracked up fans.
Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-renowned star, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is a fan's favourite celebrity and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by her ardent fans. The actress was quite popular in Bigg Boss 13 house owing to her innocence and her bonding with the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her. With Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 going to premiere this weekend, here is an adorable throwback of Shehnaaz in the BB house.
In the video shared on social media, the actress is seen sitting in the open area in Bigg Boss 13 house as she sips on her beverage in the mug. She is seen wearing a nightsuit and talking to a crow sitting on the boundary wall. In the hilarious scene, she is seen crowing as the bird also reciprocated her funny sounds. The captions of the video read, “Inki code language ko kiya humne decode, aap bhi kijiye isse use to express your excitement.”
See post here-
Numerous fans of the actress took to social media to express their delight on the video, one wrote, “Cutest best entertainer ever Shehnaazgill”, another said, “Sabse best season bigg Boss ka”. Others wrote, “The shehnaaz gill crow language”, “All time favorite season ,,# sidnaz Best”, “She is the cutest nobody can decode it”, among others.
On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.
About Bigg Boss 16:
The confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to inform about Shalin Bhanot's participation in the show. Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
