Bigg Boss to Splitsvilla: Can watching reality TV shows affect your real-life behaviour?

Are reality TV shows scripted? Can watching reality TV shows alter your behavior? Do reality TV shows affect your mental health?

These are common questions that individuals have pondered over for ages. Even after so much debate surrounding this genre of entertainment, reality TV shows like Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla, and Roadies, continue to enjoy immense popularity. Before diving into the common questions that often cross our thoughts, let's look at why reality shows enjoy so much popularity.

The popularity of reality TV shows

Reality television has undeniably altered the landscape of entertainment. It burst onto the scene and took the world by storm with its unique format, different from the scripted dramas and comedies that once dominated the television screens. Reality TV shows, unlike their fictional counterparts, present unscripted, real-life situations involving contestants who are often celebrities or, at times, regular people. In a country like India, where people are exceptionally curious about the lives of their beloved celebrities, reality TV has become a prime source of amusement and engagement.

But, is reality TV merely harmless entertainment, or does it have a more profound impact on the lives of its viewers? Let's delve into the subject and explore whether watching reality TV shows can influence one's real-life behavior.

Can watching reality TV shows alter real-life behavior?

First and foremost, it's essential to acknowledge that reality TV can be both entertaining and harmless for many viewers. After a long day at work or during moments of leisure, these shows can provide a form of escapism, a chance to step into the lives of others for a while. For some, they serve as a source of amusement and relaxation, allowing them to forget their worries and be captivated by the ups and downs of the contestants' journeys. However, it's crucial to remember that not everyone experiences reality TV in the same way, and its impact can vary from person to person.

Now, let's explore why reality TV might not always be as harmless as it seems, and how it can affect real-life behavior.

Altering your reality

Reality TV often portrays an exaggerated version of reality. Contestants engage in dramatic conflicts, intense competitions, and emotional showdowns, all designed to capture viewers' attention. While some viewers can distinguish between the scripted and authentic aspects of these shows, others might blur the lines between reality and fantasy. This can lead to unrealistic expectations and a skewed perception of real-life interactions. People who immerse themselves too deeply in reality TV might start to expect similar drama and excitement in their own lives, leading to disappointment and dissatisfaction.

Triggering anxiety

Reality TV often relies on creating tension and suspense to maintain viewers' interest. This heightened drama, often manufactured for entertainment purposes, can be anxiety-inducing for some individuals. They might start to feel that their own lives are mundane and uneventful compared to the dramatic situations they witness on the screen. This can contribute to feelings of anxiety, inadequacy, and discontent, as they strive to meet the unattainable standards set by reality TV.

Setting unrealistic standards

Reality TV can set unrealistic beauty and lifestyle standards. Contestants on these shows are often attractive, fit, and impeccably groomed, creating an idealized image of how one should look and behave. For viewers, especially young people, this can lead to body image issues, low self-esteem, and the pursuit of unattainable beauty standards. In the quest to look like their favorite reality TV stars, some might resort to unhealthy diets, cosmetic procedures, or excessive spending to replicate their lifestyles.

Normalizing drama and conflict

Reality TV tends to glamorize drama and conflict as a means to entertain. Contestants often engage in confrontations and heated arguments, and this behavior is presented as a standard part of reality TV. Some viewers might internalize this, believing that such behavior is not only acceptable but also necessary to gain attention and success in their own lives. This can lead to unhealthy and unproductive conflict resolution strategies in personal relationships and workplaces.

The best example is the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. It's been only 3 days since the contestants entered the house of Bigg Boss 17, but there have already been conflicts, drama, mental breakdowns, and war of words among contestants.

Impact on relationships

Relationships, whether romantic or platonic, are often portrayed in a distorted manner on reality TV. The emphasis on competition, alliances, and betrayals can affect how viewers perceive and approach their relationships. Some may start to view relationships as strategic maneuvers rather than authentic connections, potentially damaging trust and intimacy.

In conclusion, reality TV can indeed have a significant impact on viewers' real-life behavior, for better or worse. While it can provide harmless entertainment for some, it's essential to approach these shows with a critical eye and a sense of self-awareness. Understanding that the drama and conflicts portrayed on reality TV are often exaggerated for entertainment purposes can help viewers maintain a healthy perspective and avoid negative consequences. Like any form of entertainment, the key lies in moderation and the ability to distinguish between what is presented on screen and the realities of one's own life.

