Bigg Boss: Top 7 times host Salman Khan lost his calm over these following contestants in past

Salman Khan has been hosting the series of Bigg Boss for the past 14 seasons. He has been a part of this most controversial show and has given his opinions and pieces of advice to various contestants time and again. Contestants are asked to follow rules and maintain certain limitations while most of them seem to adhere to these rules there have been contestants who have crossed boundaries which did not sit well with the legendary Tiger 3 actor.

Swami Om: Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 10 was a season that had celebrities and commoners collectively taking part. Swami Om was one of the commoners who was sent inside the house of this controversial show. He was seen making headlines now and then, his immoral behavior often caught the audience's and the host's eye. His malign language and sexist remarks towards his co-contestants increased every growing season. Despite Salman's frequent warnings, Swami seemed to be least bothered about it.

One such incident by Late Swami Om agitated the audiences and even incurred the displeasure of host Salman Khan when he splashed urine on fellow contestant Bani J during a task. In response to this unacceptable behavior, the Bigg Boss producers promptly disbarred him from the show. Later during Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan was seen infuriated by the same and he condemned this awful act very severely.

Priyanka Jagga: Bigg Boss 10

Another such incident also took place in the same season - Bigg Boss 10. Priyanka Jagga's outrageous language towards Lopamudra Raut shocked people. Salman Khan lost his calm over her unstoppable misconduct towards her fellow house members and the show itself, he expelled Jagga from the show then and there.

Priyanka Jagga later in the interviews was seen at times apologizing as well as calling out the show for its improper treatment of the contestants.

Arhaan Khan : Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most watched and successful seasons of all time. Arhaan Khan entered the show as a wild card in the show. His connection with Rashami Desai fueled many controversies during the season.

Salman Khan majorly got involved in their relationship when he exposed Arhaan lying to the Uttaran actress about his marriage and children. Salman reprimanded him acutely for deceiving Rashami.

The host even entered the house to console Desai and advised her to be sure of her future decisions.

Paras Chhabra: Bigg Boss 13

During Bigg Boss 13's Weekend ka Vaar, Paras Chhabra was questioned acutely by the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and host about his connection with former contestant, Mahira Sharma. Salman told Chhabra that his now ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri had informed him about their relationship outside the Bigg Boss house and confronted him about the same.

As Paras tried to justify himself, Salman seemed to be annoyed by his tone and hence furiously asked him to stop and mind his actions.

Abhijeet Bichkule : Bigg Boss 15

Abhijeet Bickule was one such contestant in the Bigg Boss 15 season who frequently was reprimanded by Salman Khan for his misbehavior in the house. His remarks and actions directed at female contestants consistently angered the host, there were numerous instances where he was sternly reprimanded by Salman Khan.

On several occasions, the host went so far as to rebuke him for using foul language and warned that if such behavior continued, he would personally intervene and ensure his expulsion from the show.

Zubair Khan: Bigg Boss 11

In the 11th season of Bigg Boss, Zubair Khan faced severe criticism from Salman Khan for his sexist comments at female contestants. The host consistently condemned Zubair's reprehensible behavior throughout the season. There was a critical moment when Salman, visibly angered by Zubair's actions, warned him about his offensive language.

Salman made it clear that he would not tolerate such behavior and set straight that he wouldn't hesitate to take decisive action, emphasizing that he wouldn't hesitate to remove Zubair from the show immediately.

Imam Siddique : Bigg Boss 6

In the 6th season of Bigg Boss, tensions arose between host Salman Khan and contestant Imam Siddiqui. Despite many warnings from Bigg Boss regarding rule violations, the designer disregarded orders and portrayed rude behavior. Salman, displeased with Siddiqui, warned him urging him to be mindful of his actions. The situation escalated when Siddiqui boldly used the term "time-out" with Salman Khan during a conversation which further infuriated the host. Salman asked him to focus on his conduct and avoid provoking him any further.

Rumors later circulated, suggesting that Salman Khan's frustration had reached to the point where he was reportedly contemplating a physical fight with Imam Siddiqui after the show’s climax, all from the cause of Siddiqui's troublesome behavior.

