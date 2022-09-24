Bipasha Basu’s baby shower: Rajiv Adatia, Shubhaavi Choksey among other TV celebs in attendance; SEE PICS

Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover will soon embrace parenthood. The couple is surely all smiles to start their new journey soon. In view of this development, both Bipasha and Karan held a baby shower ceremony on Friday evening, with several high-profile people from the Hindi film and Television industry in attendance. Undoubtedly, the highlight couple of the ceremony made a fashion statement by opting to don their classy attires. While Karan looked sharp and classy as he picked a dark blue shirt and layered it with a blue blazer, Bipasha opted to wear a loose and comfortable white gown with a pinch of pink shade on it.

At the event, Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Rajiv Adatia, Bade Acche Lagte Hai fame Shubhaavi Choksey among other celebs were seen in attendance. Bipasha and Karan announced their pregnancy in August this year with photos from their pregnancy photoshoot. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be,” read an excerpt of their post on Instagram. Check Out FRESH pictures from the ceremony