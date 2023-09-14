Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's 26th birthday extravaganza; throws yacht party in Dubai

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 created history with the crowning of Elvish Yadav as the winner, marking the first time a wild card contestant emerged winner in the reality show. Throughout his time on the show, Yadav gained fame for his quick wit, clever one-liners, and rapid comebacks. Today, on September 14th, Elvish Yadav embarks on a new chapter in his life as he turns 26 years old. To celebrate this special occasion, he has chosen a lavish and extravagant setting on a yacht in Dubai.

Elvish Yadav rings his 26th birthday with a glamorous Yacht party in Dubai:

Today is the beginning of a new journey and an exciting chapter in the life of the renowned YouTuber, Elvish Yadav, as he turns 26. Just a few hours ago, he delighted his fans by sharing a vlog on his YouTube channel, offering a glimpse into how he celebrated his midnight birthday. For this special occasion, he chose to mark it in style by visiting Dubai with his friends and ringing in his birthday at the stroke of midnight aboard a lavish yacht.

Elvish Yadav's birthday outfit exudes elegance, as he donned a sharp black shirt paired with black pants. He added a touch of style with his red and white Nike shoes, creating a stylish and eye-catching birthday look.

Elvish Yadav enjoying jet-ski in Dubai

In the lead-up to his birthday night, Elvish Yadav and his friends enjoyed a fun-filled day at the beach in Dubai. Their excitement was palpable as they geared up for an adventure on a jet ski.

Riding jet skis can be an exhilarating experience, and it seems like Elvish and his friends were determined to make the most out of their Dubai trip.

Exploring the sights and sounds of Dubai is undoubtedly a fantastic way to celebrate a birthday. After their thrilling adventure at the beach, Elvish and his friends took a delightful break to enjoy some ice cream and then they decided to go on birthday shopping.

Work-wise, Elvish emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Today, he has released his debut music album titled Hum Toh Deewane, which features the beautiful and charming actress Urvashi Rautela.

