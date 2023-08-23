'Blurry but beautiful,' New mom Pankhuri Awasthy shares photo of twins Chugga pop and Chotu Bhaiya with nani

Popular television actress Pankhuri Awasthy is currently living the best time in her life with the birth of her twin babies. She enjoys a good fan following on social media and enjoys updating her fans with the latest happenings in her life. Recently, the beautiful actress posted a fresh picture on social media leaving her fans surprised with her 27 days of postpartum transformation. Now, Awasthy has posted another adorable picture on her social media account with her beloved mother holding her two little munchkins.

Pankhuri Awasthy posts a picture of her mother holding her twins

Pankhuri Awasthy took to her social media account to post a beautiful picture of her mother holding her twin babies and even thanked her for supporting her throughout as a backbone during her pregnancy phase. She captioned the picture as, “Blurry but beautiful. My Chugga pop and Chotu Bhaiya with her nani, also my backbone throughout the entire pregnancy. Awasthy also recently posted a mirror selfie flaunting her 27 days postpartum transformation. The new mother to twins looked stunning in a black hoodie and short denim skirt. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame’s transformation is definitely commendable and gives hope to all the new mothers who become too conscious and worried about weight loss after delivery.”

Take a look at the post here

For the uninformed, Awasthy and her husband actor Gautam Rhode embraced parenthood on 25 July 2023. She gave birth to a baby boy and baby girl through a C-section delivery and thanked her fans for supporting her in this new phase. Their fans, friends and people from the industry showered them with wishes and blessings. In her earlier interviews, the 32-year-old actress had talked about handling the new journey in her life as she said, “I am just getting a hang of it. Having two kids to look after is definitely a challenge. You really cannot expect them to get hungry and wake up at the same time. I am definitely seeing a hard time trying to understand how to figure out certain things. I am really glad I have my husband and family by my side.”

Pankhuri Awasthy’s professional life

Pankhuri Awasthy is known for her shows Razia Sultan and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. She also played an important role in the blockbuster drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As of now, she is yet to announce any new projects.

