BMW i8 to Audi 8: Swanky car collection of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner Tushar Kalia

Tushar won the finale task of Rohit Shetty hosted show and took home Rs 20 lakh prize money, Maruti Swift car along with the trophy. Here we are going to talk about cars owned by Tushar Kalia, who wasn't just the first finalist but also won the show. He won everyone's heart with his fearless attitude and daredevil stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was a massive successful show this year. The stunt reality show was watched in large numbers and the audience were thrilled by the interesting stunts performed by the celebs. There contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and faced their fears. The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. The contestants went all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent this season. The grand finale was aired last weekend and choreographer Tushar Kalia won the trophy for the season.

Tushar drives the following cars-

Audi A8

It costs Rs. 2cr and has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 2995 cc . It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the A8L has a mileage of . The A8L is a seater 6 cylinder car and has length of 5320mm, width of 2130mm and a wheelbase of 3128mm.

BMW i8

It costs Rs. 2.5cr and has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 1499 cc . It is available with Automatic transmission. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the i8 has a mileage of 47.45 kmpl & Ground clearance of i8 is 117mm. The i8 is a 4 seater 3 cylinder car and has length of 4689mm, width of 2218mm and a wheelbase of 2850mm.

Lamborghini Aventador

It costs around 6cr and has 1 Petrol Engine on offer. The Petrol engine is 6498 cc . It is available with Automatic transmission.Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Aventador has a mileage of 7.69 kmpl & Ground clearance of Aventador is 125mm. The Aventador is a 2 seater 12 cylinder car and has length of 4868mm, width of 2273mm and a wheelbase of 2700mm.

About Tushar Kalia

Tushar Kalia was born on 6th March, 1986 in Chandigarh, Punjab. Tushar has done choreography for Jhalak Dikhala Ja 6 and 7, OK Jaanu, Half Girlfriend, Hate Story 4, Qarib Qarib Single and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was a participant in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Tushar also judged Dance Deewane, along with Madhuri Dixit.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia thanks fans for their support as he strikes a pose with trophy