BMW to Jaguar: Aladdin fame Siddharth Nigam's swanky car collection

Siddharth Nigam is among the prominent names in the Telly world and has a huge fan following owing to his exceptional acting skills. The actor stepped into the showbiz world at a very young age and later, starred in numerous fictional shows. Along with this, he is also passionate about fitness and often shares glimpses of his workout regime. Siddharth has maintained an active presence on his social media handle and updates fans regarding his whereabouts. Undoubtedly, Siddharth is one of the most talented and renowned stars in the entertainment sector and has a long successful history in the industry. Apart from his work life, Siddharth Nigam is very fond of luxurious cars and has a swanky collection of them.

Take a look at Siddharth Nigam's car collection:

BMW 3 series

BMW 3 Series is available with two engine options including a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 255bhp and 400Nm of torque, while the latter is tuned to produce 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. BMW 3 Series price starts at ₹ 46.86 Lakh and goes up to ₹ 52.90 Lakh.

Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace was one of the most wanted cars on Siddharth's list, and the Aladdin actor even shared a post on his Instagram after purchasing it in 2020. Jaguar F-Pace is powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel powertrain options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 247bhp and 365Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre diesel engine produces 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both the engine options come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with an all-wheel-drive setup. Jaguar F-Pace price starts at ₹ 74.88 Lakh and goes up to ₹ 74.88 Lakh.