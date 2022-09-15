BMW to Jaguar: Aladdin fame Siddharth Nigam's swanky car collection
Siddharth Nigam was a part of a fictional show titled 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga'.
Siddharth Nigam is among the prominent names in the Telly world and has a huge fan following owing to his exceptional acting skills. The actor stepped into the showbiz world at a very young age and later, starred in numerous fictional shows. Along with this, he is also passionate about fitness and often shares glimpses of his workout regime. Siddharth has maintained an active presence on his social media handle and updates fans regarding his whereabouts. Undoubtedly, Siddharth is one of the most talented and renowned stars in the entertainment sector and has a long successful history in the industry. Apart from his work life, Siddharth Nigam is very fond of luxurious cars and has a swanky collection of them.
Take a look at Siddharth Nigam's car collection:
BMW 3 series
BMW 3 Series is available with two engine options including a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. The former is capable of producing 255bhp and 400Nm of torque, while the latter is tuned to produce 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. BMW 3 Series price starts at ₹ 46.86 Lakh and goes up to ₹ 52.90 Lakh.
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace was one of the most wanted cars on Siddharth's list, and the Aladdin actor even shared a post on his Instagram after purchasing it in 2020. Jaguar F-Pace is powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel powertrain options. The 2.0-litre petrol engine generates 247bhp and 365Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre diesel engine produces 201bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both the engine options come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with an all-wheel-drive setup. Jaguar F-Pace price starts at ₹ 74.88 Lakh and goes up to ₹ 74.88 Lakh.
On the professional front, Siddharth is best known for his performances in 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and is one of the fittest actors in the entertainment industry. Siddharth carved a niche for himself and now he is all set to blow the mind of his fans by achieving another milestone in his professional life. Siddharth will soon feature in Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and will play an important part in the film.
Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Nigam REACTS to Shehnaaz Gill praising his performance