BMW to Mercedes: Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim's expensive cars collection will leave you amazed

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are relishing every moment of their pregnancy journey and generously sharing snippets of it with their beloved fans. Whether it's enjoying movie dates, indulging in shopping sprees, going on romantic dinner outings, or embracing spontaneous plans, Dipika and Shoaib consistently set remarkable benchmarks for couples everywhere. The actors have been active on their social media handles and often share glimpses of their personal and professional life.

Currently, Dipika and Shoaib are fully occupied with their under-construction 5 BHK apartment located in Mumbai. As prominent figures in the world of entertainment, the couple is devoted to turning their dreams of owning luxurious assets into reality. In addition to their prized possessions, Dipika and Shoaib have developed a fondness for all things luxurious, including a remarkable collection of automobiles. Yes, the couple has an expensive collection of cars.

Check out Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's luxurious car collection:

BMW X4:

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika wonderfully marked their first anniversary, treating themselves to a luxurious BMW X4 worth a whopping Rs. 71.90 Lakh.

BMW 6 Series:

Following her victory in Bigg Boss 12, Dipika had fulfilled her dream by acquiring her coveted BMW 6 series, a luxurious vehicle valued at approximately Rs. 63.90 Lakh. Shoaib had shared Dipika's proud moment on his Instagram.

Mercedes Benz:

The couple became owners of yet another swanky car. Sharing a series of pictures on their social media, the couple revealed that they purchased a brand new Mercedes Benz. Reportedly, the car is worth around Rs 1.14 crore.

BMW X7:

In 2022, Dipika and Shoaib brought home a swanky BMW X7. It's a white BMW X7, the price of which starts from Rs.1.18 crore and goes up to Rs. 1.78 crore.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's personal life:

Dipika Kakar fell in love with Shoaib Ibrahim during their stint in the hit daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika essayed the role of Simar, whereas Shoaib played Prem. Soon friendship bloomed in love, and the couple decided to spend their lives together. The lovebirds then tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. Dipika and Shoaib have been the audience's favorite couple, and the couple too adores their fans.

On January 22, 2023, the duo announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures on their social media handle wherein they were seen wearing mom-to-be and dad-to-be white caps. Since the joyful announcement of their pregnancy, the couple has made it a point to generously share every precious moment of their enchanting journey with their adoring fans.

Dipika Kakar's professional life:

Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the viewers. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'. She also endorses high-end brands on social media and regularly shares vlogs on her YouTube channel.

Shoaib Ibrahim's profesional life:

Shoaib Ibrahim made his acting debut with the popular show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein in 2009, where he portrayed the character of Karan. However, he gained recognition and became a household name for his portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj in the long-running family drama Sasural Simar Ka. The actor went on feature in several other shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre. The actor has also starred in hit several music videos. At present, Shoaib essays the lead role in Ajooni.

