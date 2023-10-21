Bolero is OUT: After Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani steal hearts in collaboration

Bigg Boss OTT, Season 2 fever has not yet left the minds of people. Two of the most trending contestants of the season Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav have come up with their new song Bolero as a gift to their fans. The song is sung by Asees Kaur and Preetinder, written by Babbu, composed by Rajat Nagpal, and directed by Nitish Raizada, and is out on the official Youtube channel of Play DMF. Ever since the second season of Bigg Boss OTT ended, fans were eagerly waiting for Elvish and Manish to collaborate and finally, the wait is over.

Fans’ reaction on ‘Bolero’

Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani have never failed to grab the spotlight and like always their fans have never failed in pouring love and support on them. The comment section on their Instagram post is flooded with wonderful comments, praising Manisha Rani for her killer expressions and Elvish Yadav for his powerful attitude.

Check out the Instagram reel on the new song Bolero.

About Elvish Yadav:

Elvish Yadav is one of the most famous YouTubers and content creators in India. He began his career with a YouTube channel under the name Elvish Yadav where he used to make comedy videos. Currently, he has 10 million subscribers on YouTube and 15.7 million followers on Instagram He participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 as a wildcard contestant eventually winning it. Elvish Yadav became the first ever wild card contestant to win the show.

About Manish Rani:

Manisha Rani is an actor, model, dancer and a content creator who hails from Bihar. She started creating entertaining content on social media and garnered a decent fan following for herself. Manisha Rani participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 where she became the second runner-up

