Brahmastra: Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha, Drashti Dhami hail Mouni Roy for her power-packed performance

Brahmastra had finally released in the theatres and it is getting highly appreciated by celebs and fans alike. It was one of the most awaited movies of the year, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles. Mouni Roy is playing a negative role in the show, but her acting in the show is getting highly appreciated by the fans. Recently her friends Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha and Drashti Dhami shared posts on social as they appreciated Mouni. Sriti Jha watched the movie yesterday and she is completely amazed by the experience. She shared a post on social media, where she wrote, “Abhi toh rahega iska hangover!!! Mazaa aa gya The menace of Junoon is the most enticing in Brahmastra.” In another post, she is seen partying with Mouni and Drashti Dhami. She wrote, “Hum Junoon ke vash mein hai.” Drasht also shared stories as she wrote, “Omggggg Junoon Soooo proud of you @imouniroy really”

Arjun Bijlani, who shares a great bond with Mouni, shared a post on social media with captions, “In short go watch it with your family . Mouni my darling so so proud of you yaar . Kudos to @ayan_mukerji conviction and vision … @karanjohar sir enjoyed every frame of the movie . Ranbir and @aliaabhatt ur were awesome. @iamsrk sir what a kick start to the movie . Just loved the film in every aspect . Vfx top class ..:” Mouni replied to him, “My dearest Arjuna. Thank you so much for always being there motivating, pushing, loving & caring for me to do more, for being the friend you are .” See post here-