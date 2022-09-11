Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's friends, hubby hype her up as they don customized Junoon t-shirts; PICS
Mouni Roy shares pictures with her friends as they meet to watch Brahmastra.
Mouni Roy has won many hearts with her exceptional performance in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. Mouni essays the antagonist in this mythological drama and the name of her character is Junoon. The actress's powerful character and excellent acting chops in this film is hailed by her fans and friends. All are very impressed by her performance and can't stop praising her talent. Recently her friends Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha and Drashti Dhami also shared posts on social as they appreciated Mouni.
Today, Mouni shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle with her friends as they meet to watch Brahmastra. In these pictures, we see Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar, her friends Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza, and others sporting customized T-shirts with her character Junoon's print on them to hype her up. The Brahmastra actress also shared a picture in an organza ethnic wear as she is seen recording something. Sharing these photos, Mouni captioned, "Meanwhile…" The comment section of this post is flooded with fans praising her performance in the film.
Mouni Roy had a flourishing career in the Television sector. She gained a lot of recognition and proved her acting prowess in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha. Now, she is seen spreading her magic on the big screens by starring in Brahmastra.
Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva released theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie shattered records on its opening day as it became the highest non-holiday day 1 grosser for a Bollywood film in nett terms.
Also Read: Brahmastra: Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha, Drashti Dhami hail Mouni Roy for her power-packed performance