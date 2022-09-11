Brahmastra: Mouni Roy's friends, hubby hype her up as they don customized Junoon t-shirts; PICS

Mouni Roy has won many hearts with her exceptional performance in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. Mouni essays the antagonist in this mythological drama and the name of her character is Junoon. The actress's powerful character and excellent acting chops in this film is hailed by her fans and friends. All are very impressed by her performance and can't stop praising her talent. Recently her friends Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha and Drashti Dhami also shared posts on social as they appreciated Mouni.

Today, Mouni shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle with her friends as they meet to watch Brahmastra. In these pictures, we see Mouni's husband Suraj Nambiar, her friends Arjun Bijlani, Remo Dsouza, and others sporting customized T-shirts with her character Junoon's print on them to hype her up. The Brahmastra actress also shared a picture in an organza ethnic wear as she is seen recording something. Sharing these photos, Mouni captioned, "Meanwhile…" The comment section of this post is flooded with fans praising her performance in the film.