Breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal on getting swelling in surgery area, shares 'Biopsy report still awaited'

After her courageous fight with, television actress and breast cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal has been undergoing several health ailments one after the other. The actress has kept her social media fans updated about her health status. After cancer, she was diagnosed with costochondritis, Chhavi Mittal then faced repeated foot fractures and so on her health kept deteriorating.

Chhavi Mittal shares a health update

This morning, Chhavi Mittal again shared a saddening piece of news with her fans that is related to her Breast cancer surgery. The Krishnadasi fame took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Last night I got massive swelling in the surgery area. Idk when this will end. It does get frustrating at times. But I'm hanging in. Biopsy report still awaited, thank you for checking in you guys."

Take a look at Chhavi Mittal's post here-

In the caption of this post, Chhavi said, "There are some blessings and there are some nightmares we all go through. I believe nightmares end and give way to sunny bright mornings. My morning will come real soon. And for whoever needs to hear this, yours will too."

Fans and celebs extend support

As soon as Chhavi shared this post, fans and friends were quick enough to acknowledge Chhavi's pain and extend their support through heartfelt messages. Neha Swami wrote, "Sending love," Nisha Rawal commented, "Sending love my dear! Jaldi theek ho jao," Manasi Parekh said, "It will all be good praying for you," and Mahhi Vij commented, "You are a Star Speedy recovery."

About Chhavi Mittal's cancer battle

It was in April 2022 when Chhavi Mittal revealed on social media that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The actress then underwent surgery in the same month and also took radiation therapy. She continues spreading awareness about the deadly disease and all that comes along with it. Speaking about her personal life, Chhavi got married to director Mohit Hussein in 2004. The couple has two children, a daughter Areeza Hussein, and a son Arham Hussein.

Workwise, Chhavi has been a part of several daily soaps like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Bandini, Ek Chutki Aasman, Viraasat, Krishnadasi, and so on.

ALSO READ: Chhavi Mittal wishes Mohit Hussein on their 17th wedding anniversary amid her Breast Cancer recovery