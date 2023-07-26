Breast Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal reveals side effects of medicines: Here's how she's dealing with it

Chhavi Mittal is among the well-known actress in the entertainment industry and has a dedicated fan following. Though the actress has been away from TV screens for a while now, she is still connected to her fans on social media handles. In April 2022, Chhavi was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery. Since then, she has always been vocal about her journey of battling the deadly disease. The 42-year-old never hesitated to share her life-changing experience with her fans and shared every detail of her recovery journey. Today again the actress shared an update with her fans and followers on social media.

Chhavi Mittal reveals side effects of medicines:

A few hours ago, Chhavi Mittal took to her social media handle and penned a long note revealing the side effects of her Cancer curing medicines. In the note, the 3 Bahuraaniya actress also mentioned how she has been dealing with the pain and praised all the cancer survivors who have undergone similar situations. The note read, "The breast cancer led to the treatment, a major part of which is tamoxifen which I have to take everyday for 10 yrs (9 more to go). The tamoxifen leads to hormonal changes and what not, which is causing Bone Mineral Density loss. The BMD loss is causing un-called-for fractures (like the one I had in my foot) and also positioning me as an Osteopenia patient, putting me at a high risk for spinal fractures. The treatment for this is an injection administered intravenously (which I took 2 days back in a hospital), and that injection has a plethora of side effects."

The Krishnadasi actress continued, "Yesterday my entire chest, back, shoulders, neck went in a spasm. I cdnt even breathe without wincing in pain. I thought I was dying and this is how it feels when the body degenerates. Then I took meds to settle those side effects. Currently I also feel tightness in my chest and my joints feel like they’ll all break. This is what is called a butterfly effect. But what choice do I have? Once a cancer survivor, always a cancer survivor. There’s no undoing it. My heart goes out to ALL survivors out there who have gone through similar things and more and continue to fight living their lives on a daily basis. All I can say is, today may not be a good day, but tomorrow will be better. Of that I’m sure. #cancersurvivor #breastcancersurvivor"

Speaking about Chhavi Mittal's personal life, the actress married director Mohit Hussein in 2004. They were blessed with their first child, a daughter, Areeza, in 2012. In 2019, they welcomed their second child, a son, Arham.

About Chhavi Mittal's professional life:

Chhavi Mittal has been a part of several shows such as 3 Bahuraaniya, Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Naaginn, Ek Chutki Aasman, Viraasat, Krishnadasi among others. Chhavi also co-founded Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT) in 2015, a digital production company, along with her husband Mohit.

