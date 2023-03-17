Bride-to-be Dalljiet Kaur opens up on tying the know with Nikhil Patel; Says 'I hope that the decision is...'

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur is making headlines ever since her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. However, few days back, Dalljeet has announced that she will be tying the knot with her fiancé Nikhil Patel on March 18. She received best wishes from all her fans, friends and even from Shalin. Well, now the pre-wedding festivities have begun and the bride-to-be looked beautiful for all the ceremonies. Recently in an interview, the actress opened up about her excitement on tying the knot with Nikhil.

Dalljiet Kaur talks about tying the know with Nikhil Patel

In an interview with Times of India, bride-to-be Dalljiet talks about her excitement for the wedding. She was quoted saying ‘I am excited but more nervous. I thought I had a month or two till the big day, abhi toh time hai. However, time has gone by so fast aur kal shaadi hai. It is quite an interesting phase in my life and a lot of things are about to change. Poori zindagi palatne waali hai and I will welcome that with an open heart. I hope that the decision is right for Jaydon and me and I contribute to Nikhil and his daughter’s life in a good way. It would be interesting to see how two families combine. I look forward to the new phase.’

Today, Daljjiet looked pretty for her Sangeet ceremony as she posed with her bridesmaids incuding Sanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna and Ridhi Dogra. Check out the pictures here.

About Dalljiet Kaur

On the professional front, Dalljiet has been part of this industry since 2004 and has worked in several shows like- Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and many more. She also participated in reality shows-Nach Baliye 4 and Bigg Boss 13. Talking about her personal life, the actress is all set to tie knot with her UK based fiance Nikhil Patel in March. The lovebirds met at a friend's party in Dubai.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bride-to-be Dalljiet Kaur radiates glow in a multi-coloured dress; Flaunts her bridal mehendi