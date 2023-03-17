Bride-to-be Dalljiet Kaur shares heartwarming PICS with parents and son Jaydon from her Mehendi ceremony

Popular actress Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. The pre-wedding festivities have begun, and the actress has kept her Instagram family posted by sharing several photos and videos with them. Dalljiet is blooming with joy as she is gearing up to enter this new phase of life and has found love once again. After tying the knot with Nikhil, Dalljiet will also move to Kenya with her son Jaydon. Dalljiet's Mehendi ceremony was held on March 16 and was attended only by family members.

Dalljiet Kaur's new post:

A few hours ago, Dalljiet Kaur shared several photos of her mehendi ceremony on her social media handle. In these snaps, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress is seen flaunting her bridal mehendi as she poses along with her parents and son Jaydon. In these snaps, Dalljiet is seen wearing a multicoloured ethnic suit and glows with happiness ahead of D-day. Sharing these heartwarming photos with her fans, Dalljiet wrote, "And it begins. Emotional day for me and my family. Keep us in your prayers."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Celebs react:

Fans and friends have showered their immense love on the bride-to-be. Celebs such as Devoleena Bhattacharjee dropped heart emoticons, Anirudh Dave wrote, "Stay blessed @kaurdalljiet," Sunayana Fozdar commented, "Gorgeous bride," Aditi Shirwaikar Malik wrote, "Congratulations so happy for you .. Lots of blessings & love," Delnaaz Irani commented, "stay blessed always" and many others dropped heartfelt comments on Dalljiet's post.

Dalljiet and Nikhil's love tale:

The lovebirds met at a mutual friends' party in 2022 in Dubai. They started talking when Dalljiet noticed blue nail polish on Nikhil Patel's toes. Dalljiet shared, “He replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’ She shared, "Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time.” After being in a relationship for about one year, Dalljiet exchanged rings with Nikhil on January 3 in Nepal.

Speaking about Nikhil Patel, he works in a finance company building brands, and also works as a mentor and investor. He is a UK-based businessman and is currently located in Nairobi, Kenya. Nikhil has two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and 8-year-old Aanika, from his previous marriage.

